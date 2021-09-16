In Pictures: SpaceX sends first all-civilian crew into orbit

The amateur space travellers lifted off just before sunset from the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral.

Published
1 hour ago
The Inspiration 4 civilian crew aboard a Crew Dragon capsule and SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, September 15, 2021.
The Inspiration 4 civilian crew aboard a Crew Dragon capsule and SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, September 15, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
This screengrab taken from the SpaceX live webcast shows crew members (from R) Hayley Arceneaux, Jared Isaacman, Sian Proctor and Christopher Sembroski after being buckled into their seats in the Crew Dragon capsule ahead of the launch of the Inspira
This screengrab taken from the SpaceX live webcast shows crew members (from R) Hayley Arceneaux, Jared Isaacman, Sian Proctor and Christopher Sembroski after being buckled into their seats in the Crew Dragon capsule ahead of the launch of the Inspiration4 at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on September 15, 2021. PHOTO: SPACEX VIA AFP
This screengrab taken from the SpaceX live webcast shows a view of the dashboard with pilot Sian Proctor (R) along with the Inspiration4 crew, Hayley Arceneaux, Jared Isaacman, and Christopher Sembroski, after blasting off from NASA's Kennedy Space C
This screengrab taken from the SpaceX live webcast shows a view of the dashboard with pilot Sian Proctor (R) along with the Inspiration4 crew, Hayley Arceneaux, Jared Isaacman, and Christopher Sembroski, after blasting off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on September 15, 2021. PHOTO: SPACEX VIA AFP
This screengrab taken from the SpaceX live webcast shows pilot Sian Proctor (2nd L) making the Vulcan salute from television series "Star Trek", after she and the Inspiration4 crew, Hayley Arceneaux, Jared Isaacman, and Christopher Sembroski, blasted
This screengrab taken from the SpaceX live webcast shows pilot Sian Proctor (2nd L) making the Vulcan salute from television series "Star Trek", after she and the Inspiration4 crew, Hayley Arceneaux, Jared Isaacman, and Christopher Sembroski, blasted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on September 15, 2021. PHOTO: SPACEX VIA AFP
This screengrab taken from the SpaceX live webcast shows a plush dog floating in the capsule of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Inspiration4 crew, Hayley Arceneaux, Jared Isaacman, pilot Sian Proctor and Christopher Sembroski, after blasting of
This screengrab taken from the SpaceX live webcast shows a plush dog floating in the capsule of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Inspiration4 crew, Hayley Arceneaux, Jared Isaacman, pilot Sian Proctor and Christopher Sembroski, after blasting off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on September 15, 2021 PHOTO: SPACEX VIA AFP
This screengrab taken from the SpaceX live webcast shows a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Inspiration4 crew blasting off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on September 15, 2021.
This screengrab taken from the SpaceX live webcast shows a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Inspiration4 crew blasting off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on September 15, 2021. PHOTO: SPACEX VIA AFP
The Inspiration 4 civilian crew aboard a Crew Dragon capsule and SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, September 15, 2021.
The Inspiration 4 civilian crew aboard a Crew Dragon capsule and SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, September 15, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
The Inspiration 4 civilian crew aboard a Crew Dragon capsule and SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, as seen from near Vero Beach, Florida, U.S. September 15, 2021.
The Inspiration 4 civilian crew aboard a Crew Dragon capsule and SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, as seen from near Vero Beach, Florida, U.S. September 15, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
David and Nora Thurman wait to watch the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Inspiration 4 civilian crew, as they sit along the Indian River Lagoon in Titusville, Florida, September 15, 2021.
David and Nora Thurman wait to watch the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Inspiration 4 civilian crew, as they sit along the Indian River Lagoon in Titusville, Florida, September 15, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
The Inspiration4 crew of Chris Sembroski, Sian Proctor, Jared Isaacman and Hayley Arceneaux poses in this picture obtained by Reuters on September 15, 2021.
The Inspiration4 crew of Chris Sembroski, Sian Proctor, Jared Isaacman and Hayley Arceneaux poses in this picture obtained by Reuters on September 15, 2021. PHOTO: INSPIRATION 4 VIA REUTERS
Topics: 