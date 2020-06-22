In Pictures: Solar eclipse seen across Asia and Africa

Also known as an annular solar eclipse, this phenomenon occurs when the Moon, passing between the Earth and the Sun, does not completely obsure sunlight, and instead, leaves a halo effect known as a 'ring of fire'.

The partial solar eclipse is projected on a man's hand through binoculars in Nairobi, Kenya on June 21, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
People watch an annular solar eclipse in Banda Aceh on June 21, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Thai children hold special glasses to watch a partial annular solar eclipse on the Mahanakhon Skywalk Glass Tray in Bangkok on June 21, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The silhouette of a highway lighting pole while a partial solar eclipse is seen in the clouded sky over the outskirts of Mumbai on June 21, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The silhouette of a bird perched on a power cable while a partial solar eclipse is seen in the clouded sky over the outskirts of Mumbai on June 21, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People use their mobile phones with a solar shade to watch the annular solar eclipse in Beijing on June 21, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Hindu devotees observe an annular solar eclipse at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar, India, on June 21, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
The moon moving in front of the sun during an annular solar eclipse in Hong Kong on June 21, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
About 40 percent of a partial solar eclipse seen from Bangkok on June 21, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Indonesian people offer prayers during an annular solar eclipse at Al Akbar mosque in Surabaya on June 21, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
A man uses a welding helmet to look at a partial solar eclipse in Peshawar, Pakistan, on June 21, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man uses an X-ray plate to look at a partial solar eclipse in Peshawar, Pakistan, on June 21, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An amateur astronomer sets up a sun spotter before a partial eclipse of the sun in Hong Kong on June 21, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A young girl looks through an amateur astronomer’s telescope during a partial eclipse of the sun in Hong Kong on June 21, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
