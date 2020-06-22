In Pictures: Solar eclipse seen across Asia and Africa
Also known as an annular solar eclipse, this phenomenon occurs when the Moon, passing between the Earth and the Sun, does not completely obsure sunlight, and instead, leaves a halo effect known as a 'ring of fire'.
