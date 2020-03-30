In Pictures: Social distancing measures in Singapore

The authorities announced on March 26 that shopping malls and standalone stores must limit the number of shoppers on their premises and disperse groups of more than 10 people, with a physical distance of at least 1m maintained.

Shoppers queue a metre apart by following floor markers at the FairPrice outlet in Nex mall at Serangoon on March 20, 2020.
Shoppers queue a metre apart by following floor markers at the FairPrice outlet in Nex mall at Serangoon on March 20, 2020.PHOTO: ST FILE
Social distancing in practice at the water fountain at Takashiyama on March 26, 2020.
Social distancing in practice at the water fountain at Takashiyama on March 26, 2020.PHOTO: ST FILE
A queue forms outside the entrance of White Sands mall in Pasir Ris on March 27, 2020.
A queue forms outside the entrance of White Sands mall in Pasir Ris on March 27, 2020.PHOTO: ST FILE
Diners exercise social distancing while having lunch at Lau Pa Sat on March 27, 2020.
Diners exercise social distancing while having lunch at Lau Pa Sat on March 27, 2020.ST PHOTO: JOEL CHAN
People queueing to enter Compass One mall in Sengkang on March 27, 2020.
People queueing to enter Compass One mall in Sengkang on March 27, 2020.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
A sign advising shoppers about safe distancing measures at the Raffles City shopping centre on March 27, 2020.
A sign advising shoppers about safe distancing measures at the Raffles City shopping centre on March 27, 2020.ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
People dine at a hawker centre in Woodlands which has marked out seats not to be occupied, on March 27, 2020.
People dine at a hawker centre in Woodlands which has marked out seats not to be occupied, on March 27, 2020.ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA
People sit on unmarked seats at Woodlands bus interchange on March 27, 2020.
People sit on unmarked seats at Woodlands bus interchange on March 27, 2020.ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA
People observe social distancing while queueing for the bus at Woodland bus interchange on March 27, 2020.
People observe social distancing while queueing for the bus at Woodland bus interchange on March 27, 2020.PHOTO: ST FILE
A crowd exiting Serangoon MRT station form a queue to enter NEX mall on March 27, 2020.
A crowd exiting Serangoon MRT station form a queue to enter NEX mall on March 27, 2020.ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
Diners observe social distancing at Tiong Bahru food centre on March 28, 2020.
Diners observe social distancing at Tiong Bahru food centre on March 28, 2020.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Shoppers waiting to enter Popular bookstore at Tiong Bahru Plaza on March 28, 2020.
Shoppers waiting to enter Popular bookstore at Tiong Bahru Plaza on March 28, 2020.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
A child stands on a social distancing marker in front of an elevator at Vivocity on March 28, 2020.
A child stands on a social distancing marker in front of an elevator at Vivocity on March 28, 2020.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Shoppers observe social distancing at Wisma Atria on March 28, 2020.
Shoppers observe social distancing at Wisma Atria on March 28, 2020.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
An open field near Masjid Angullia in Little India is seen cordoned off to prevent large gatherings of foreign workers on March 29, 2020.
An open field near Masjid Angullia in Little India is seen cordoned off to prevent large gatherings of foreign workers on March 29, 2020.PHOTO: ST FILE
Published
1 hour ago
Topics: 