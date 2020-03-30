In Pictures: Social distancing measures in Singapore
The authorities announced on March 26 that shopping malls and standalone stores must limit the number of shoppers on their premises and disperse groups of more than 10 people, with a physical distance of at least 1m maintained.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.