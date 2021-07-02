In Pictures: Slippery Wimbledon courts sends players tumbling

Slick conditions have sent players such as Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, skidding on the grass.

Published
1 hour ago
Serbia's Novak Djokovic slips on the grass as he plays a return against Britain's Jack Draper during their men's singles first-round match on the first day of the Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament in Wimbledon, Britain, on June 28, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Serena Williams was forced to retire from her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus after slipping and injuring her leg at the Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament in Wimbledon, Britain, on June 29, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
France's Adrian Mannarino holds his knee after slipping on the grass during play against Switzerland's Roger Federer during their men's singles first round match on the second day of the the Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament in Wimbledon, Britain, on June 29, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
France's Gael Monfils falls during his first round match against Australia's Christopher O'Connell at the Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament in Wimbledon, Britain, on June 28, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Australia's Nick Kyrgios slips while playing France's Ugo Humbert during their men's singles first round match on the third day of the Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament in Wimbledon, Britain, on June 28, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Canada's Bianca Andreescu lies on the floor after a slip during her first round match against France's Alize Cornet at the Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament in Wimbledon, Britain, on June 30, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei gets up after falling during play against Poland's Iga Swiatek in their women's singles first round match of the Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament in Wimbledon, Britain, on June 28, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz slips while playing Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their men's singles second round match on the fourth day of the Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament in Wimbledon, Britain, on July 1, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Germany's Angelique Kerber slips during play against Serbia's Nina Stojanovic during their women's singles first round match on the second day of the Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament in Wimbledon, Britain, on June 29, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur slips while playing US player Venus Williams during their women's singles second round match on the third day of the Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament in Wimbledon, Britain, on June 30, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Germany's Alexander Zverev slips over during his first round match against Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor at the Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament in Wimbledon, Britain, on June 29, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro slips on the grass as she tries to return against Australia's Ashleigh Barty during their women's singles first round match on the second day of the Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament in Wimbledon, Britain, on June 29, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
