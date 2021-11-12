In Pictures: Singles' Day, the biggest shopping day of the year in China

Also known as Double 11, it started in 2009 at the initiative of the e-commerce giant Alibaba.

Published
33 min ago
Delivery workers sort parcels at a makeshift logistics station near the Central Business District (CBD) during Singles’ Day shopping festival in Beijing, China, November 11, 2021.
Delivery workers sort parcels at a makeshift logistics station near the Central Business District (CBD) during Singles’ Day shopping festival in Beijing, China, November 11, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Parcel sorting underway at a makeshift logistics station near the Central Business District (CBD) during Singles’ Day shopping festival in Beijing, China, November 11, 2021.
Parcel sorting underway at a makeshift logistics station near the Central Business District (CBD) during Singles’ Day shopping festival in Beijing, China, November 11, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A delivery worker drives an electric vehicle full of packages to be delivered to customers on "Singles’ Day", also known as the Double 11, the biggest shopping day of the year, in Beijing on November 11, 2021.
A delivery worker drives an electric vehicle full of packages to be delivered to customers on "Singles’ Day", also known as the Double 11, the biggest shopping day of the year, in Beijing on November 11, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
A woman sorts packages in delivery service during the Single's Day in Shanghai, China, November 11, 2021. Singles Day, known in China as '11.11 ', and considered the day of most online shopping in the world, started in 2009 at the initiative of the e
A woman sorts packages in delivery service during the Single's Day in Shanghai, China, November 11, 2021. Singles Day, known in China as '11.11 ', and considered the day of most online shopping in the world, started in 2009 at the initiative of the e-commerce giant Alibaba with less than thirty participants, but over the years, its popularity has multiplied. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Workers sort packages for delivery at a JD.com distribution centre on "Singles’ Day", also known as the Double 11, the biggest shopping day of the year, in Beijing on November 11, 2021.
Workers sort packages for delivery at a JD.com distribution centre on "Singles’ Day", also known as the Double 11, the biggest shopping day of the year, in Beijing on November 11, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
An employee for Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com stands in a sea of packages for delivery on Singles' Day or '11.11' Global Shopping Festival, in Beijing, China, November 11, 2021.
An employee for Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com stands in a sea of packages for delivery on Singles' Day or '11.11' Global Shopping Festival, in Beijing, China, November 11, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Employees for Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com prepare packages for delivery on Singles' Day or '11.11' Global Shopping Festival, in Beijing, China, November 11, 2021.
Employees for Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com prepare packages for delivery on Singles' Day or '11.11' Global Shopping Festival, in Beijing, China, November 11, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An employee for Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com rides a vehicle with packages for delivery on Singles' Day or '11.11' Global Shopping Festival, in Beijing, China, November 11, 2021.
An employee for Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com rides a vehicle with packages for delivery on Singles' Day or '11.11' Global Shopping Festival, in Beijing, China, November 11, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A woman looks for her package delivered on Singles' Day or '11.11' Global Shopping Festival, in Beijing, China, November 11, 2021.
A woman looks for her package delivered on Singles' Day or '11.11' Global Shopping Festival, in Beijing, China, November 11, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Delivery workers load packages ahead of Singles Day in Shanghai, China, November 10, 2021.
Delivery workers load packages ahead of Singles Day in Shanghai, China, November 10, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Topics: 