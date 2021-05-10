In Pictures: Singapore returns to phase 2 amid rising Covid-19 community cases.

Measures kicked in over the weekend and will last until May 30.

Published
40 min ago
Colourful stickers with the allocated time given to visitors at Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery, as seen in a photo taken on May 9, 2021, were pasted near the front entrance.
The maximum capacity at Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery in Bright Hill Road, seen in a photo taken on May 9, 2021, has been reduced to 100 people, down from 250. A spokesman for the monastery added that walk-ins are “strictly not allowed”.
The number of congregants at Toa Payoh Methodist Church’s one-hour service on May 9, 2021, was capped at 100, not including supporting workers.
At Al Ansar Mosque in Bedok, seen in a photo taken on May 8, 2021, four zones that allowed for up to 200 congregants have been cut to two zones of 50 people each.
People formed queues at Northpoint City in Yishun on May 8, 2021, to replace or collect TraceTogether (TT) tokens ahead of May 17, when it will become mandatory to use TT to enter places with higher footfall.
A wedding guest undergoing a Covid-19 swab test conducted by Kingston Medical Clinic during pre-event testing at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel on May 8, 2021. Guests could get their Covid-19 test results in about 15 minutes.
The test site set up by Kingston Medical Clinic for a wedding reception in Four Points by Sheraton on May 8, 2021.
People walking along the Rail Corridor on may 8, 2021, the first day of tightened Covid-19 restrictions under which group sizes are limited to five people, until May 30.
A sign along along the Rail Corridor reminding visitors to practice safe distancing is seen in a photo taken on May 8, 2021.
The breakfast crowd at the Kim Keat Palm Market and Food Centre in Toa Payoh Lorong 7 on May 8, 2021, the first day of stricter rules.
Staff covering treadmills before closing time, on the last day before re-introduction of phase two measures, at True Fitness gym at Harbourfront Centre on May 7, 2021. The gym saw up to 750 visitors per day prior to covid-19. This number dipped to 50
Celebrating Mother’s Day and the 80th birthday of Madam Lim Hye Poh (centre) at Don Signature Crab on May 7, 2021, were (anti-clockwise from back row, right) her son-in-law Ivan Ong, his wife Faith Tan, her sister Sharmaine Tan, Madam Lim’s helpe
