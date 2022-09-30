In Pictures: Singapore Grand Prix returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit after a two-year hiatus

Track action and adoring fans during the Practice 1 session at the Marina Bay street circuit.

9 min ago
George Russell of Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team in action during Practice 1 of Formula 1 Grand Prix in Singapore on 30 September 2022. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Haas F1 Team principal Guenther Steiner (right) arrives ahead of Practice 1 of the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay street circuit on September 30, 2022. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Fans are seen during Practice 1 of the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay street circuit on September 30, 2022. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Segio Perez of Oracle Red Bull Racing takes a selfie with a fan at the pit building ahead of Practice 1 of the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay street circuit on September 30, 2022. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Fernando Alonso of BWT Alpine F1 Team (14) and Zhou Guanyu of Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN (24) during Practice 1 of Formula 1 Grand Prix in Singapore on 30 September 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari in action during Practice 1 of Formula 1 Grand Prix in Singapore on 30 September 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team in action during Practice 1 of the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay street circuit on September 30, 2022. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Max Verstappen of Oracle Red Bull Racing in action during Practice 1 of the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay street circuit on September 30, 2022.
 ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Carlos Sainz (front) and Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari in action during Practice 1 of the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay street circuit on September 30, 2022. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Spectators watching the Practice 1 of the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix at the terraces between Marina Square and Millenia Walk on 30 September 2022. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team in action during Practice 1 of the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay street circuit on September 30, 2022. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Max Verstappen of Oracle Red Bull Racing in action during Practice 1 of the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay street circuit on September 30, 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes in action during Practice 1 of Formula 1 Grand Prix in Singapore on 30 September 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Fans climb the fence at Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall to watch the Practice 1 of the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay street circuit on September 30, 2022. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team in action during Practice 1 of Formula 1 Grand Prix in Singapore on 30 September 2022. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

