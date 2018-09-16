In Pictures: Singapore Grand Prix 2018 Formula One night race
The Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix wowed crowds on Sunday night (Sept 16) and had its fair share of drama. The 11th edition of the Formula One night race recorded its second-highest three-day attendance in the race's history, with more than 263,000 people. Just a minute into the race on Sunday, the safety car was sent out after a crash. Lap records were also made on the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
