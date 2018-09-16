In Pictures: Singapore Grand Prix 2018 Formula One night race

The Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix wowed crowds on Sunday night (Sept 16) and had its fair share of drama. The 11th edition of the Formula One night race recorded its second-highest three-day attendance in the race's history, with more than 263,000 people. Just a minute into the race on Sunday, the safety car was sent out after a crash. Lap records were also made on the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Singapore Airlines' iconic sarong kebaya-clad staff at the 2018 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix on Sept 16, 2018.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Singapore Airlines' iconic sarong kebaya-clad staff at the 2018 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix on Sept 16, 2018.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton waves from a vintage car during the drivers' parade ahead of the 2018 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix on Sept 16, 2018.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel waves from a vintage car during the drivers' parade ahead of the 2018 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix on Sept 16, 2018.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
McLaren's Fernando Alonso waves from a vintage car during the drivers' parade ahead of the 2018 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix on Sept 16, 2018.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo waves from a vintage car during the drivers' parade ahead of the 2018 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix on Sept 16, 2018.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton leads at the start of the race during the 2018 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix on Sept 16, 2018.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Track marshals removing the car that was driven by Force India's Esteban Ocon after an accident during the 2018 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix on Sept 16, 2018.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Force India's Esteban Ocon exits the race after an accident during the 2018 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix on Sept 16, 2018.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton behind the safety car during the 2018 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix on Sept 16, 2018.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Spectators at the 2018 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix on Sept 16, 2018.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in action during the 2018 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix on Sept 16, 2018.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo in action during the 2018 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix on Sept 16, 2018.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the 2018 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix on Sept 16, 2018.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the 2018 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix on Sept 16, 2018.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Fireworks are seen from Swissotel The Stamford at the conclusion of the 2018 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix on Sept 16, 2018.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
