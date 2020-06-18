In Pictures: Singapore gears up for phase 2 of reopening
As Singapore readies for phase two of reopening which starts on Friday (June 19), photographers from The Straits Times Picture Desk capture busy behind-the-scene preparations at retail shops, gyms, parks, restaurants and food centres, with safe measures in place.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.