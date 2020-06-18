In Pictures: Singapore gears up for phase 2 of reopening

As Singapore readies for phase two of reopening which starts on Friday (June 19), photographers from The Straits Times Picture Desk capture busy behind-the-scene preparations at retail shops, gyms, parks, restaurants and food centres, with safe measures in place.

Staff at Korean restaurant Bornga in Suntec City arranging tables and chairs according to phase two safety measures on June 18, 2020.
Staff at Korean restaurant Bornga in Suntec City arranging tables and chairs according to phase two safety measures on June 18, 2020.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Staff at a clothing store in City Square Mall preparing for reopening, on June 18, 2020.
Staff at a clothing store in City Square Mall preparing for reopening, on June 18, 2020.ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
National Parks Board staff removing a cordon at East Coast Park on June 18, 2020.
National Parks Board staff removing a cordon at East Coast Park on June 18, 2020.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
National Parks Board staff removing a cordon at East Coast Park on June 18, 2020.
National Parks Board staff removing a cordon at East Coast Park on June 18, 2020.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
National Parks Board staff removing a cordon at the East Coast Park Food Centre carpark on June 18, 2020.
National Parks Board staff removing a cordon at the East Coast Park Food Centre carpark on June 18, 2020.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
An employee pasting safe distancing stickers at the LiHo outlet in Suntec City on June 18, 2020.
An employee pasting safe distancing stickers at the LiHo outlet in Suntec City on June 18, 2020.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
An employee cleaning a machine at the LiHo outlet in Suntec City on June 18, 2020.
An employee cleaning a machine at the LiHo outlet in Suntec City on June 18, 2020.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Staff at The Manhattan Fish Market restaurant in Causeway Point preparing for reopening, on June 18, 2020.
Staff at The Manhattan Fish Market restaurant in Causeway Point preparing for reopening, on June 18, 2020.ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA
Bespoke Fitness owner Lim Tiat and his sister Lin Yan preparing the studio for the reopening, on June 18, 2020.
Bespoke Fitness owner Lim Tiat and his sister Lin Yan preparing the studio for the reopening, on June 18, 2020.ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA
A worker cleaning the floor at Timbre+ on June 18, 2020.
A worker cleaning the floor at Timbre+ on June 18, 2020.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Workers cleaning dining chairs at Timbre+ on June 18, 2020.
Workers cleaning dining chairs at Timbre+ on June 18, 2020.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Safe distancing markers pasted on the mats in the gym at Jurong East Sport Centre.
Safe distancing markers pasted on the mats in the gym at Jurong East Sport Centre.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Mash dividers placed between badminton courts at Jurong East Sport Centre.
Mash dividers placed between badminton courts at Jurong East Sport Centre.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Mash dividers placed between badminton courts at Jurong East Sport Centre.
Mash dividers placed between badminton courts at Jurong East Sport Centre.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Staff cleaning chairs at Merely Ice Cream in Sunshine Plaza on June 18, 2020.
Staff cleaning chairs at Merely Ice Cream in Sunshine Plaza on June 18, 2020.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Staff at work at the Aldo store in VivoCity on June 18, 2020.
Staff at work at the Aldo store in VivoCity on June 18, 2020.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Staff at work at Go-Ang Pratunam Chicken Rice in VivoCity on June 18, 2020.
Staff at work at Go-Ang Pratunam Chicken Rice in VivoCity on June 18, 2020.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Workers cleaning an MRT train on June 17, 2020.
Workers cleaning an MRT train on June 17, 2020.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
A worker cleaning the handrails of a flight of stairs at Ang Mo Kio MRT station on June 17, 2020.
A worker cleaning the handrails of a flight of stairs at Ang Mo Kio MRT station on June 17, 2020.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Published
34 min ago
 
Topics: 