In Pictures: Singapore eases Covid-19 restrictions

With the easing of restrictions on group sizes from two to five persons, larger groups of people were seen at parks and attractions.

Published
1 hour ago
People at Bishan Park, as social gatherings of up to five people are allowed, on June 14, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
People are seen playing with a football at Bishan Park on June 14, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
A group of cyclists at Punggol Waterway Park on June 14, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/YONG LI XUAN
Teenagers having a picnic at Jalan Kayu Park on June 14 ,2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/YONG LI XUAN
People enjoying the evening at East Coast Park on June 14, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KHALID BABA
People enjoying the beach at East Coast Park on June 14, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KHALID BABA
Visitors at the Singapore Zoo enjoying a live show on June 14, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ALPHONSUS CHERN
Visitors at the Singapore Zoo on June 14, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ALPHONSUS CHERN