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In Pictures: Singapore celebrates 61st National Day

By

Benjamin Seetor

and

Kua Chee Siong

Published: Aug 10, 2026, 12:00 AM

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The National Day Parade returned to the National Stadium for the first time in a decade on Sunday, as 42,000 spectators joined in the Kallang Wave to kick off Singapore’s 61st National Day celebrations.

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Fireworks lighting up the night sky over the Kallang Basin during the National Day Parade 2026 held at the National Stadium, captured from Suntec City.

ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Undergraduate Tegan Neow, 19, sporting temporary face tattoos during National Day Parade 2026 at the National Stadium on Aug 9, 2026. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

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Undergraduate Tegan Neow, 19, pictured with temporary face tattoos while attending the National Day Parade at the National Stadium.

ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

VIP stand. /Singapore celebrating its 61st National Day, themed ?Go Beyond!?, at the National Stadium on Aug 9, 2026.

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Ministers and Members of Parliament raising their hands in the air during the Kallang wave.

ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong arriving at the National Day parade at The Kallang, on Aug 9, 2026. /Singapore celebrating its 61st National Day, themed ?Go Beyond!?, at the National Stadium on Aug 9, 2026.

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Prime Minister Lawrence Wong arriving at the National Day parade.

ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

ST20260809_202658800858 Kua Chee Siong/? pixndp2026/ Singapore celebrating its 61st National Day, themed 'Go Beyond!', at the National Stadium on Aug 9, 2026.

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Spectators taking in the vibrant atmosphere during Singapore’s 61st National Day Parade, centred around this year’s theme, ‘Go Beyond!’.

ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

ST20260809_202658800858 Kua Chee Siong/? pixndp2026/ Singapore celebrating its 61st National Day, themed 'Go Beyond!', at the National Stadium on Aug 9, 2026.

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Carried by an RSAF CH-47 Chinook helicopter, the Singapore state flag makes its ceremonial flypast over the Kallang precinct during NDP 2026, symbolising national unity and a shared journey.

ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

The spectators doing the Kallang wave at the National Day Parade 2026 at the National Stadium on Aug 9, 2026. ST PHOTO: Chong Jun Liang

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Spectators performing the Kallang Wave, a tradition at National Day Parades.

ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

ST20260809_202658800664/Jasel Poh/pixndp2026 Nine-year-old Ethan Tan donning a pair of shades with the cresent and the stars during the National Day Parade at the National Stadium on Aug 9, 2026 ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

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Nine-year-old Ethan Tan donning a pair of groovy shades with the crescent moon and five stars at the parade.

ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

The state flag begins its ceremonial relay, symbolising unity and the nation's shared journey, during National Day Parade 2026 at the National Stadium on Aug 9, 2026. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

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A ceremonial relay of the Singapore state flag taking place inside the National Stadium.

ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Parade contingents marching off during National Day Parade 2026 at the National Stadium on Aug 9, 2026. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

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Parade contingents marching off the field at the end of the parade segment.

ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

The National Anthem is sung during the state flag flypast in National Day Parade 2026 at the National Stadium on Aug 9, 2026. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

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Spectators and participants singing the National Anthem during the state flag flypast.

ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

//** MUST INCLUDE “SUNTEC CITY” IN CAPTION OR LOCATION TAG **// One of the 25-pounder howitzers fires during the 21-gun Presidential Gun Salute at Kallang Basin during the National Day Parade 2026 at the National Stadium, as seen from Suntec City on Aug 9, 2026. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

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A 25-pounder howitzer firing the Presidential Gun Salute at the Kallang Basin during the National Day Parade 2026, taken from Suntec City.

ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

The ceremonial feu de joie echoing across the venue in a salute marking Singapore's birthday during National Day Parade 2026 at the National Stadium on Aug 9, 2026. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

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The ceremonial feu de joie echoing across the venue in a salute marking Singapore's birthday at the parade.

ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

ST20260809-202658800474-Lim Yaohui-pixndp2026/ National Day Parade 2026 at the National Stadium on Aug 9, 2026. (ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI)

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Show hosts (from left) Gurmit Singh, Xixi Lim, Udaya Soundari, Hafidz Rahman and Joakim Gomez entering the stage to welcome spectators to the National Stadium.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

National athletes and para-athletes performing during the finale of National Day Parade 2026 at the National Stadium on Aug 9, 2026. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

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National athletes and para-athletes performing during the finale of National Day Parade 2026.

ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Orang Laut singer Asnida Daud performing a piece titled Aok Diko (“Yes, Of Course.”) in the Orang Laut dialect during Chapter 3 of National Day Parade 2026 at the National Stadium on Aug 9, 2026.

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Orang Laut singer Asnida Daud performing a song titled Aok Diko (Yes, Of Course) in the Orang Laut dialect.

ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Singapore celebrating its 61st National Day, themed “Go Beyond!”, at the National Stadium on Aug 9, 2026.

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Spectators celebrating Singapore’s 61st birthday at the National Day Parade, themed “Go Beyond!”, at the National Stadium.

ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

caption to come

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Student performers from Ministry of Education schools took center stage, using high-tech, glowing light rings to deliver a synchronized and futuristic performance.

ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

The National Day Parade 2026 at the National Stadium on Aug 9, 2026.

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Performers dancing during Chapter 2 with the theme Go Beyond The Ordinary.

ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

ST20260809_202658800735/pixndp2026/Shintaro Tay/ Iman Fandi performing at the National Day Parade at the National Stadium on Aug 9, 2026.

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Iman Fandi performing Giants, one of three NDP 2026 songs during the final chapter of the parade.

ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

ST20260809-202658800474-Lim Yaohui-pixndp2026/ Performers from Soka Gakkai Singapore performing alongside marine animal puppets during Chapter 3 of National Day Parade 2026 at the National Stadium on Aug 9, 2026. (ST PHOTOS: LIM YAOHUI)

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Performers from Soka Gakkai holding puppets of sea creatures like these turtles were seen during the third act of the show.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Performers from Soka Gakkai Singapore performing alongside marine animal puppets during Chapter 3 of National Day Parade 2026 at the National Stadium on Aug 9, 2026.

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Performers from Soka Gakkai Singapore performing alongside puppets depicting Singapore’s marine wildlife and traditional maritime vessels during the third act, Go Beyond Our Size.

ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

ST20260809-202658800474-Lim Yaohui-pixndp2026/ National Day Parade 2026 at the National Stadium on Aug 9, 2026. (ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI)

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Spectators interacting with the 61 giant inflatable balls that were passed and bounced around for audience engagment.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Spectators during the final segment of the National Day Parade 2026 at the National Stadium on Aug 9, 2026.

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Spectators waving their Singapore flags during the final segment of the parade.

ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Jasmine Sokko performing at the National Day Parade at the National Stadium on Aug 9, 2026. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

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Singer Jasmine Sokko, flanked by aerialists Amanda He and Megan Lau, performing her single You’ll Be Okay while suspended 30m above the National Stadium’s floor.

ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Singapore celebrating its 61st National Day, themed “Go Beyond!”, at the National Stadium on Aug 9, 2026.

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Spectators celebrating as the fireworks light the night sky seen through the opening of the National Stadium dome.

ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Produced by: Benjamin Seetor, Kua Chee Siong and Jason Quah

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.