In Pictures: Singapore celebrates 61st National Day
The National Day Parade returned to the National Stadium for the first time in a decade on Sunday, as 42,000 spectators joined in the Kallang Wave to kick off Singapore’s 61st National Day celebrations.
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Fireworks lighting up the night sky over the Kallang Basin during the National Day Parade 2026 held at the National Stadium, captured from Suntec City.
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Undergraduate Tegan Neow, 19, pictured with temporary face tattoos while attending the National Day Parade at the National Stadium.
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Ministers and Members of Parliament raising their hands in the air during the Kallang wave.
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Prime Minister Lawrence Wong arriving at the National Day parade.
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Spectators taking in the vibrant atmosphere during Singapore’s 61st National Day Parade, centred around this year’s theme, ‘Go Beyond!’.
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Carried by an RSAF CH-47 Chinook helicopter, the Singapore state flag makes its ceremonial flypast over the Kallang precinct during NDP 2026, symbolising national unity and a shared journey.
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Spectators performing the Kallang Wave, a tradition at National Day Parades.
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Nine-year-old Ethan Tan donning a pair of groovy shades with the crescent moon and five stars at the parade.
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A ceremonial relay of the Singapore state flag taking place inside the National Stadium.
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Parade contingents marching off the field at the end of the parade segment.
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Spectators and participants singing the National Anthem during the state flag flypast.
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A 25-pounder howitzer firing the Presidential Gun Salute at the Kallang Basin during the National Day Parade 2026, taken from Suntec City.
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The ceremonial feu de joie echoing across the venue in a salute marking Singapore's birthday at the parade.
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Show hosts (from left) Gurmit Singh, Xixi Lim, Udaya Soundari, Hafidz Rahman and Joakim Gomez entering the stage to welcome spectators to the National Stadium.
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National athletes and para-athletes performing during the finale of National Day Parade 2026.
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Orang Laut singer Asnida Daud performing a song titled Aok Diko (Yes, Of Course) in the Orang Laut dialect.
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Spectators celebrating Singapore’s 61st birthday at the National Day Parade, themed “Go Beyond!”, at the National Stadium.
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Student performers from Ministry of Education schools took center stage, using high-tech, glowing light rings to deliver a synchronized and futuristic performance.
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Performers dancing during Chapter 2 with the theme Go Beyond The Ordinary.
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Iman Fandi performing Giants, one of three NDP 2026 songs during the final chapter of the parade.
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Performers from Soka Gakkai holding puppets of sea creatures like these turtles were seen during the third act of the show.
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Performers from Soka Gakkai Singapore performing alongside puppets depicting Singapore’s marine wildlife and traditional maritime vessels during the third act, Go Beyond Our Size.
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Spectators interacting with the 61 giant inflatable balls that were passed and bounced around for audience engagment.
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Spectators waving their Singapore flags during the final segment of the parade.
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Singer Jasmine Sokko, flanked by aerialists Amanda He and Megan Lau, performing her single You’ll Be Okay while suspended 30m above the National Stadium’s floor.
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Spectators celebrating as the fireworks light the night sky seen through the opening of the National Stadium dome.
Produced by: Benjamin Seetor, Kua Chee Siong and Jason Quah