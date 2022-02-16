In Pictures: Singapore Airshow takes off

The biennial aerospace and defence exhibition at Changi Exhibition Centre is expected to draw more than 13,000 trade visitors.

Republic of Singapore Air Force's AH-64D Apache attack helicopters during a flying display at Singapore Airshow 2022, Changi Exhibition Centre, on Feb 15, 2022. PHOTOS: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
Indonesia's Jupiter Aerobatic Team, also known as "The Jupiters", performing a flying display at Singapore Airshow 2022, Changi Exhibition Centre, on Feb 15, 2022.
Republic of Singapore Air Force's F16-C fighter jet displaying solo aerobatics at Singapore Airshow 2022, Changi Exhibition Centre, on Feb 15, 2022.
Republic of Singapore Air Force's F16-C fighter jet displaying solo aerobatics at Singapore Airshow 2022, Changi Exhibition Centre, on Feb 15, 2022.
The United States Marine Corps’ F-35B Lightning II – the world’s first short-takeoff, vertical landing stealth fighter, performing during flying display at Singapore Airshow 2022, Changi Exhibition Centre, on Feb 15, 2022.
Demo fly over by Boeing's wide-bodied B777-9 at Singapore Airshow 2022, Changi Exhibition Centre, on Feb 15, 2022.
Visitors viewing the flying displays at Singapore Airshow 2022, Changi Exhibition Centre, on Feb 15, 2022.
Indian Air Force’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), called Tejas, performing at Singapore Airshow 2022, Changi Exhibition Centre, on Feb 15, 2022.
Demo fly over by Airbus' A350-1000 at Singapore Airshow 2022, Changi Exhibition Centre, on Feb 15, 2022.
Indonesia's Jupiter Aerobatic Team, also known as 'The Jupiters' performing at Singapore Airshow 2022, Changi Exhibition Centre, on Feb 15, 2022.
Demo fly over by Boeing's wide-bodied B777-9 at Singapore Airshow 2022, Changi Exhibition Centre, on Feb 15, 2022.
The United States Marine Corps’ F-35B Lightning II – the world’s first short-takeoff, vertical landing stealth fighter, performing during a flying display at the Singapore Airshow 2022, Changi Exhibition Centre, on Feb 15, 2022.
Visitors viewing the exhibition at Singapore Airshow 2022, Changi Exhibition Centre, on Feb 15, 2022.
Visitors walking past a Boeing booth at Singapore Airshow 2022, Changi Exhibition Centre, on Feb 15, 2022.
Static Displays at Singapore Airshow 2022, Changi Exhibition Centre, on Feb 15, 2022.

