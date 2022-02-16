In Pictures: Singapore Airshow takes off

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Lianhe Wanbao
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Singapore Airshow takes off
The biennial aerospace and defence exhibition at Changi Exhibition Centre is expected to draw more than 13,000 trade visitors.
Updated
Published
11 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wWFU
Republic of Singapore Air Force's AH-64D Apache attack helicopters during a flying display at Singapore Airshow 2022, Changi Exhibition Centre, on Feb 15, 2022.
PHOTOS: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
Indonesia's Jupiter Aerobatic Team, also known as "The Jupiters", performing a flying display at Singapore Airshow 2022, Changi Exhibition Centre, on Feb 15, 2022.
Republic of Singapore Air Force's F16-C fighter jet displaying solo aerobatics at Singapore Airshow 2022, Changi Exhibition Centre, on Feb 15, 2022.
Republic of Singapore Air Force's F16-C fighter jet displaying solo aerobatics at Singapore Airshow 2022, Changi Exhibition Centre, on Feb 15, 2022.
The United States Marine Corps’ F-35B Lightning II – the world’s first short-takeoff, vertical landing stealth fighter, performing during flying display at Singapore Airshow 2022, Changi Exhibition Centre, on Feb 15, 2022.
Demo fly over by Boeing's wide-bodied B777-9 at Singapore Airshow 2022, Changi Exhibition Centre, on Feb 15, 2022.
Visitors viewing the flying displays at Singapore Airshow 2022, Changi Exhibition Centre, on Feb 15, 2022.
Indian Air Force’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), called Tejas, performing at Singapore Airshow 2022, Changi Exhibition Centre, on Feb 15, 2022.
Demo fly over by Airbus' A350-1000 at Singapore Airshow 2022, Changi Exhibition Centre, on Feb 15, 2022.
Indonesia's Jupiter Aerobatic Team, also known as 'The Jupiters' performing at Singapore Airshow 2022, Changi Exhibition Centre, on Feb 15, 2022.
Demo fly over by Boeing's wide-bodied B777-9 at Singapore Airshow 2022, Changi Exhibition Centre, on Feb 15, 2022.
The United States Marine Corps’ F-35B Lightning II – the world’s first short-takeoff, vertical landing stealth fighter, performing during a flying display at the Singapore Airshow 2022, Changi Exhibition Centre, on Feb 15, 2022.
Visitors viewing the exhibition at Singapore Airshow 2022, Changi Exhibition Centre, on Feb 15, 2022.
Visitors walking past a Boeing booth at Singapore Airshow 2022, Changi Exhibition Centre, on Feb 15, 2022.
Static Displays at Singapore Airshow 2022, Changi Exhibition Centre, on Feb 15, 2022.
Join
ST's Telegram channel here
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
SINGAPORE AIRSHOW
AVIATION/AEROSPACE SECTOR
Back to the top