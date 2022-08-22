The Straits Times
The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Severe drought and heatwave continues in China's southwest
The extreme weather has caused water levels at the Yangtze River to reach record lows.
Updated
Published
3 min ago
https://str.sg/wDxs
People walk on the dried-out riverbed of the Jialing River, a major tributary of the Yangtze River, in Chongqing, China, August 21, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An aerial shot taken with a drone shows the dried out riverbed of the Jialing River, a major tributary of the Yangtze River, in Chongqing, China, August 21, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Children catch crabs on the dried out riverbed of the Jialing River, a major tributary of the Yangtze River, in Chongqing, China, August 21, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A once submerged Buddhist statue sits on top of Foyeliang island reef in the Yangtze river, which appeared after water levels fell due to a regional drought in Chongqing, China, August 20, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Aerial view of a once submerged Buddhist statue sits on top of Foyeliang island reef in the Yangtze river, which appeared after water levels fell due to a regional drought in Chongqing, China, August 20, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Local farmer Chen Xiaohua, 68, stands underneath a canopy of melon plants that died as the region is experiencing a drought in Fuyuan village in Chongqing, China, August 19, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Local farmer Chen Xiaohua, 68, holds a sweet potato leaf after all his plants died as the region is experiencing a drought in Fuyuan village in Chongqing, China, August 19, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
An aerial view of parched terrace fields in Fuyuan village, as the region is experiencing a drought, in Chongqing China, August 19, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Locals stand by the central pillar of Qiansimen bridge that stands exposed on the dried-up riverbed of the Jialing river, a tributary of the Yangtze, that is approaching record-low water levels in Chongqing, China, August 18, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A boy climbs on the dried-up riverbed of the Jialing river, a tributary of the Yangtze, that is approaching record-low water levels in Chongqing, China, August 18, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman in a wedding dress walks on the dried-up riverbed of the Jialing river, a tributary of the Yangtze, that is approaching record-low water levels in Chongqing, China, August 18, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A tree trunk lies on the dried-up riverbed of the Jialing river, a tributary of the Yangtze, that is approaching record-low water levels in Chongqing, China, August 18, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the
ST microsite here.
CHINA
HEATWAVE
DROUGHT
CLIMATE CHANGE
