In Pictures: Seoul Halloween tragedy- families’ grief compounded by online abuse

Mr Lee Jong-chul (with microphone attending a rally with other families of victims and supporters near the alleyway where the disaster took place in the popular Itaewon district of Seoul on April 5. Families of the Itaewon victims want answers about why authorities failed to prevent the catastrophe despite clear warning signs, with some families forming a group "to understand what really happened and to hold those officials responsible." But the internet interpreted their efforts to organise as an attack on the government, with right-wing trolls launching a coordinated counter-attack, accusing the families of being profiteers out for compensation, or anti-government forces.

AFP