In Pictures: Seoul Halloween tragedy- families’ grief compounded by online abuse
Families of the Itaewon victims want answers about why authorities failed to prevent the catastrophe, but the internet interpreted their efforts to organise as an attack on the government.
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
https://str.sg/i4MZ
Madam Cho Mi-eun (R) crying as her husband Mr Lee Jong-chul kneels down while trying to comfort her on April 5, 2023, in the alleyway where their 24-year-old son Lee Ji-han was killed during a Halloween crowd crush in the popular Itaewon district of Seoul in October last year.
AFP
A slow shutter photo showing mourners standing in line to write in a book of remembrance, after paying tribute in front of a joint memorial altar for victims of the deadly Halloween crowd crush, outside the City Hall in Seoul on Nov 1, 2022.
AFP
Madam Cho Mi-eun (reflected) whose 24-year-old son Lee Ji-han (foreground in photo) was killed during a Halloween crowd crush in the popular Itaewon district in October last year, crying at their family home in Seoul on March 20.
AFP
Mr Lee Jong-chul (with microphone attending a rally with other families of victims and supporters near the alleyway where the disaster took place in the popular Itaewon district of Seoul on April 5. Families of the Itaewon victims want answers about why authorities failed to prevent the catastrophe despite clear warning signs, with some families forming a group "to understand what really happened and to hold those officials responsible." But the internet interpreted their efforts to organise as an attack on the government, with right-wing trolls launching a coordinated counter-attack, accusing the families of being profiteers out for compensation, or anti-government forces.
AFP
Mr Lee Jong-chul crying as he stands outside the building of their family home in Seoul on April 4.
AFP
Ms Lee Ga-young (L), whose 24-year-old brother Lee Ji-han was killed in a Halloween crowd crush in the popular Itaewon district in October last year, hugging her mother Madam Cho Mi-eun as they visit a public memorial in Seoul for those who died during the disaster on March 8.
AFP
Ms Lee Ga-young, looking at online comments as she uses a laptop at their family home in Seoul on April 4.
AFP
A card that reads "we want the truth not your lies!" is displayed below an intercom phone at the family home of Lee Ji-han who was killed aged 24 during a Halloween crowd crush in the popular Itaewon district in October last year.
AFP
Madam Cho Mi-eun (R reflected in mirror crying at their family home in Seoul on March 20.
AFP
A man pouring a glass of an alcoholic beverage, in tribute to those who were killed in a Halloween crowd crush that took place the night before in a nearby alleyway in the popular district of Itaewon in Seoul on Oct 30, 2022.
AFP
Photos of Lee Ji-han, who was killed aged 24 during a Halloween crowd crush in the popular Itaewon district in October last year, are displayed at his family home in Seoul on March 20.
AFP
Madam Cho Mi-eun (R) and her husband Lee Jong-chul walking along the alleyway where their 24-year-old son Lee Ji-han was killed during a Halloween crowd crush in the popular Itaewon district of Seoul in October last year.
AFP
Today in Pictures
