In Pictures: Search continues for black box from China Eastern plane crash
All 132 people on board feared dead after plane crashes into Guangxi mountains.
Rescuers search for the black boxes at a plane crash site in Tengxian county of Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, March 22, 2022. A China Eastern Airlines passenger plane, flight MU5735, crashed into the mountainside on Monday.
PHOTO: XINHUA VIA REUTERS
An aerial view shows scorched land at the site where a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane, flight MU5735, crashed in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, in this still image taken from a drone footage, March 23, 2022.
PHOTO: CGTN VIA REUTERS TV
A police officer stands near the entrance of Lu village near the site where a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane flying from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed, in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, March 23, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A rescue vehicle arrives at the entrance of Lu village near the site where a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane flying from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed, in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, March 23, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People, some of who are believed to be relatives, walk near the entrance of Lu village near the site where a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane flying from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed, in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, March 23, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Volunteers look on near the entrance to Lv village which leads to the crash site of China Eastern flight MU5375 in Wuzhou in southwestern China's Guangxi province, March 23, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A woman surnamed Liang, 60, takes part in a Buddhist ceremony in honor of the victims in a field close to the entrance of Simen village, near the site where a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane flying from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed, in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, March 22, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman surnamed Yang takes part with fellow participants in a Buddhist ceremony in honor of the victims in a field close to the entrance of Simen village, near the site where a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane flying from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed, in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, March 22, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Rescue workers walk at the site of a plane crash from a China Eastern Airlines in Tengxian County, Guangxi region, southern China, March 22, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
This photo taken on March 21, 2022, shows paramilitary police officers conducting a search at the site of the China Eastern Airlines plane crash in Tengxian county, Wuzhou city, in China's southern Guangxi region.
PHOTO: CNS VIA AFP
Plane debris is seen at the site where a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane flying from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed, in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, March 21, 2022.
PHOTO: CHINA DAILY VIA REUTERS
Rescue workers attend a briefing at the site of a plane crash from a China Eastern Airlines in Tengxian County, Guangxi region, southern China, March 21, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Relatives of the passengers onboard China Eastern flight MU5735, which crashed onto a mountainside in southern China enroute to Guangzhou, sit at the holding area of the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in China's southern Guangdong province, March 21, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A staff member holds up a board to guide relatives of passengers on China Eastern flight MU5375 after it failed to arrive at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in China's southern Guangdong province, March 21, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
CHINA
AIR CRASHES
AIRLINES
