In Pictures: 'Sea snot' outbreak in Turkey's Marmara Sea

A photo taken on June 8, 2021 on the Caddebostan shore of Turkey's Marmara Sea, shows a boat sailing among mucilage, a jelly-like layer of slime that develops on the surface of the water due to the excessive proliferation of phytoplankton, gravely threatening the marine biome. The mucilage has been informally referred to as "sea snot" and was first documented in Turkey's waters in 2007. Experts warn the mucilage will occur more often because of global warming.

PHOTO: AFP