In Pictures: 'Sea snot' outbreak in Turkey's Marmara Sea

The marine mucilage poses a threat to marine life and fishing industry.

1 hour ago
A photo taken on June 8, 2021 on the Caddebostan shore of Turkey's Marmara Sea, shows a boat sailing among mucilage, a jelly-like layer of slime that develops on the surface of the water due to the excessive proliferation of phytoplankton, gravely threatening the marine biome. The mucilage has been informally referred to as "sea snot" and was first documented in Turkey's waters in 2007. Experts warn the mucilage will occur more often because of global warming. PHOTO: AFP
A boat is seen sailing among mucilage, a jelly-like layer of slime, on the Caddebostan shore of Turkey's Marmara Sea on June 8, 2021PHOTO: AFP
A sea of mucilage, a jelly-like layer of slime, is seen on the Caddebostan shore of Turkey's Marmara Sea on June 8, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
A worker cleans plague of sea snot, a thick slimy layer of the organic matter also known as marine mucilage, that has spread through the Sea of Marmara and which poses a threat to marine life and the fishing industry, on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey, on June 8, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Employees clean the surface of the Marmara sea covered by sea snot in Istanbul, Turkey, on June 8, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A diver for the Ministry of Environment and Urbanization operates in the Marmara sea covered by sea snot in Istanbul, Turkey, June 8, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Diver and filmmaker Tahsin Ceylan and diver Mehtap Akbas Ciftci swim to inspect the sea covered with a plague of sea snot, a thick slimy layer of the organic matter, also known as marine mucilage, on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey, June 8, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
This aerial photograph taken on June 6, 2021 in Turkey's Marmara Sea, at a harbor on the shoreline of Istanbul, shows mucilage, a jelly-like layer of slime that developed on the surface of the water due to the excessive proliferation of phytoplankton, gravely threatening the marine biome.PHOTO: AFP
This aerial photograph taken on June 4, 2021 in Turkey's Marmara Sea at a harbor on the shoreline of Istanbul shows mucilage, a jelly-like layer of slime that develops on the surface of the water due to the excessive proliferation of phytoplankton, gravely threatening the marine biome. PHOTO: AFP
A man takes picture of the Marmara sea covered by sea snot in Istanbul, Turkey, on June 4, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE