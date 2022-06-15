The Straits Times
The Straits Times
The Straits Times
In Pictures: Scorching heatwave hits Spain and France
Sweltering conditions are expected to envelop Europe in the coming days.
https://str.sg/wuSz
Women walk next to a thermometer displaying 47 Celsius degrees during the first heatwave of the year in Seville, Spain, June 11, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A man cools off in a fountain during the first heatwave of the year in Ronda, Spain, June 14, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A couple kisses under a scarf, during a heatwave in Alella, near Barcelona, Spain, June 14, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A man cools off with water as he works at a construction site during a hot day in Merignac, outside Bordeaux, southwestern France, on June 14, 2022, as a heatwave hits France.
PHOTO: AFP
A woman refreshes herself at a public fountain in Montpellier, France, June 14, 2022. The heat continues to hit much of France, a situation that, according to all forecasts, will continue for several days with very high temperatures for this time of the year.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People cool off to fight the scorching heat during a heatwave in Seville on June 13, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Two women use fans to fight the scorching heat during a heatwave in Seville on June 13, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Cracked and dry earth is seen in the wide riverbed of the Loire River near the Anjou-Bretagne bridge as a heatwave hits Europe, in Ancenis-Saint-Gereon, France, June 13, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A field of potatoes is being irrigated during sunset as a heatwave hits Europe, in Aubencheul-au-Bac, France, June 12, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People cool off at a fountain in Madrid Rio Park during the first heatwave of the year in Madrid, Spain, June 11, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A child gets showered in water from a fountain at Retiro Park during the first heatwave of the year in Madrid, Spain, June 11, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Customers get water sprayed from fans at a restaurant terrace during the first heatwave of the year in Madrid, Spain, June 11, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
