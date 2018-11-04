In Pictures: Saga International Balloon Fiesta 2018
From Oct 31 to Nov 4, 2018, 111 balloons were launched in the annual Saga International Balloon Fiesta held at Saga, Japan. Unique balloons shaped like cartoon characters and even a parent and child octopus pair were seen at the Balloon Fantasia segment of this year's event.
