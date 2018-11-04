In Pictures: Saga International Balloon Fiesta 2018

From Oct 31 to Nov 4, 2018, 111 balloons were launched in the annual Saga International Balloon Fiesta held at Saga, Japan. Unique balloons shaped like cartoon characters and even a parent and child octopus pair were seen at the Balloon Fantasia segment of this year's event.

Inflated balloons start to take off along the Kasegawa River at the Saga International Balloon Fiesta on Nov 3, 2018.
Inflated balloons start to take off along the Kasegawa River at the Saga International Balloon Fiesta on Nov 3, 2018.PHOTO: ZACHARY LIEW
Balloons are inflated along the Kasegawa River during the morning run of the competition at the Saga International Balloon Fiesta on Nov 3, 2018.
Balloons are inflated along the Kasegawa River during the morning run of the competition at the Saga International Balloon Fiesta on Nov 3, 2018.ST PHOTO: BRIDGET TAN
Crowds gathered on both sides Balloons of the Kasegawa River during the morning run of the competition at the Saga International Balloon Fiesta on Nov 3, 2018.
Crowds gathered on both sides Balloons of the Kasegawa River during the morning run of the competition at the Saga International Balloon Fiesta on Nov 3, 2018.ST PHOTO: BRIDGET TAN
A balloon comes close to the audience before taking off during the morning run of the competition at the Saga International Balloon Fiesta on Nov 3, 2018.
A balloon comes close to the audience before taking off during the morning run of the competition at the Saga International Balloon Fiesta on Nov 3, 2018.ST PHOTO: BRIDGET TAN
A balloon which resembles a bunch of balloons from the movie Up is seen during the Balloon Fantasia segment on Nov 3, 2018.
A balloon which resembles a bunch of balloons from the movie Up is seen during the Balloon Fantasia segment on Nov 3, 2018.ST PHOTO: BRIDGET TAN
The burner is turned on for an octopus balloon as enthusiastic participants crowd to get a glimpse during the Balloon Fantasia segment on Nov 3, 2018.
The burner is turned on for an octopus balloon as enthusiastic participants crowd to get a glimpse during the Balloon Fantasia segment on Nov 3, 2018.ST PHOTO: BRIDGET TAN
A total of 16 unique balloons participated in the Balloon Fantasia segment.
A total of 16 unique balloons participated in the Balloon Fantasia segment.ST PHOTO: BRIDGET TAN
A total of 16 unique balloons, including a fan-powered whale, participated in the Balloon Fantasia segment.
A total of 16 unique balloons, including a fan-powered whale, participated in the Balloon Fantasia segment.ST PHOTO: BRIDGET TAN
A total of 16 unique balloons participated in the Balloon Fantasia segment.
A total of 16 unique balloons participated in the Balloon Fantasia segment.ST PHOTO: BRIDGET TAN
A total of 16 unique balloons participated in the Balloon Fantasia segment.
A total of 16 unique balloons participated in the Balloon Fantasia segment.PHOTO: ZACHARY LIEW
Inflated balloons are lit in tune with music along the Kasegawa River during the La Montgolfier Nocturne (Night Mooring) at the Saga International Balloon Fiesta on Nov 3, 2018.
Inflated balloons are lit in tune with music along the Kasegawa River during the La Montgolfier Nocturne (Night Mooring) at the Saga International Balloon Fiesta on Nov 3, 2018.PHOTO: ZACHARY LIEW
Inflated balloons are lit in tune with music along the Kasegawa River during the La Montgolfier Nocturne (Night Mooring) at the Saga International Balloon Fiesta on Nov 3, 2018.
Inflated balloons are lit in tune with music along the Kasegawa River during the La Montgolfier Nocturne (Night Mooring) at the Saga International Balloon Fiesta on Nov 3, 2018.PHOTO: ZACHARY LIEW
Published
1 hour ago
Hot air balloons are filled up along the Kasegawa River
Topics: 