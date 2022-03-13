In Pictures: Safeguarding the cultural heritage of Ukraine

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Lianhe Wanbao
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Safeguarding the cultural heritage of Ukraine
Statues in cities are wrapped up and secured with tape, sandbags are used, and scaffolds are constructed as a measure of protection in case of an assault.
Updated
Published
2 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wehX
Workers wrap a statue to protect it in case of possible shelling, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine, March 3, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A view shows shields, attached to protect ancient sculptures in case of an assault during Ukraine-Russia conflict, in Lviv, Ukraine, March 8, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Ukrainian soldiers walk past a monument of the city founder Duke de Richelieu, covered with sand bags for protection, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odessa, Ukraine, March 10, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A statue is wrapped to protect it in case of possible shelling, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine, March 3, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Workers wrap a statue to protect it in case of possible shelling, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine, March 3, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People stand near the wrapped statue of Diana, sitting atop a fountain, near the city council in Lviv, western Ukraine, on March 12, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A view shows shields on the facade of a cathedral, attached to protect ancient glass windows in case of an assault during Ukraine-Russia conflict, in Lviv, Ukraine, March 8, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Pedestrians walk past wrapped statues at the Archcathedral Basilica of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary also known as Latin Cathedral in Lviv western Ukraine, on March 5, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Pedestrians walk past wrapped statues at the Archcathedral Basilica of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary also known as Latin Cathedral in Lviv western Ukraine, on March 5, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Residents stack sandbags against the wall of the Prosvita society cultural center in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, on Friday, March 11, 2022.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Pedestrians walk past the Lviv National Art Gallery with windows protected by sandbags in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on March 7, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A view shows a cultural and community centre, which locals said was destroyed by recent shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the settlement of Byshiv in the Kyiv region, Ukraine, March 4, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Join
ST's Telegram channel here
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
UKRAINE
RUSSIA
WAR
CULTURE
HERITAGE
Back to the top