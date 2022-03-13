In Pictures: Safeguarding the cultural heritage of Ukraine

Statues in cities are wrapped up and secured with tape, sandbags are used, and scaffolds are constructed as a measure of protection in case of an assault.

Updated
Published
2 min ago
Workers wrap a statue to protect it in case of possible shelling, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine, March 3, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A view shows shields, attached to protect ancient sculptures in case of an assault during Ukraine-Russia conflict, in Lviv, Ukraine, March 8, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Ukrainian soldiers walk past a monument of the city founder Duke de Richelieu, covered with sand bags for protection, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odessa, Ukraine, March 10, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A statue is wrapped to protect it in case of possible shelling, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine, March 3, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Workers wrap a statue to protect it in case of possible shelling, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine, March 3, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
People stand near the wrapped statue of Diana, sitting atop a fountain, near the city council in Lviv, western Ukraine, on March 12, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A view shows shields on the facade of a cathedral, attached to protect ancient glass windows in case of an assault during Ukraine-Russia conflict, in Lviv, Ukraine, March 8, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Pedestrians walk past wrapped statues at the Archcathedral Basilica of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary also known as Latin Cathedral in Lviv western Ukraine, on March 5, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Pedestrians walk past wrapped statues at the Archcathedral Basilica of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary also known as Latin Cathedral in Lviv western Ukraine, on March 5, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Residents stack sandbags against the wall of the Prosvita society cultural center in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, on Friday, March 11, 2022. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Pedestrians walk past the Lviv National Art Gallery with windows protected by sandbags in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on March 7, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A view shows a cultural and community centre, which locals said was destroyed by recent shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the settlement of Byshiv in the Kyiv region, Ukraine, March 4, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

