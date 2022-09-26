The Straits Times
In Pictures: SAF conducts Exercise Wallaby Down Under
The exercise, which involves over 4,040 soldiers, has made a full-scale return since the pandemic.
Updated
Published
29 min ago
Republic of Singapore Air Force Chinook helicopters taking off after troops disembarked, during a training exercise at Shoalwater Bay in Queensland, Australia, on September 24, 2022. Exercise Wallaby is SAF's largest overseas drill.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
RSAF Chinook helicopters airlifting heavy equipment like MB290 utility vehicles other and supplies into the Shoalwater Bay training area on September 24, 2022.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
A Chinook helicopter flying toward the Shoalwater Bay training area in Queensland, Australia, on September 24, 2022.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
RSAF Chinook helicopters taking off towards the Shoalwater Bay training area in Queensland on September 24, 2022. Flying in groups of three, which was possible because of the large airspace.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
The shadow of an RSAF Chinook helicopter is seen on the ground as it flies toward the Shoalwater Bay training area in Queensland, Australia, on September 24, 2022.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
A CH-47F Chinook helicopter dropping off soldiers onto the Shoalwater Bay training area in Queensland, Australia, on September 24, 2022.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Among the troops was Captain Zara Nicole Toh (centre) who led her company out of the Chinooks and into the safety of the trees, as part of a series of missions they will be executing during the exercise, September 25, 2022.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Wheeled vehicle technician ME2 Muhammad Fadzli bin Rosli is part of the over 4,040 soldiers involved in Exercise Wallaby, September 25, 2022.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Apache pilot Heng Xian Kai (right) with 3SG Looi Zi Hann of the Apache Air Force Technician/Flight Line and Weapons Loading Crew, September 25, 2022.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Medic 3SG Govindaraj Yogesh at Exercise Wallaby on September 25, 2022. All the training was made possible by a team of about 120 running the logistics behind the scenes, which include managing the food, transportation, hygiene and medical supplies for the over 4,000 troops.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
EXERCISE WALLABY
SAF
DEFENCE AND MILITARY
