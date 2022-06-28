The Straits Times
The Straits Times
The Straits Times
In Pictures: Russian missiles slam into Ukraine shopping mall
At least 16 dead and dozens wounded after airstrike hits busy shopping centre.
https://str.sg/wLQ2
Smoke rises from a shopping mall hit by a Russian missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, June 27, 2022.
PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
This handout picture taken and released by Ukraine's State Emergency Service on June 27, 2022, shows firefighters putting out the fire in a mall hit by a Russian missile strike in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, killing at least two and injuring dozens more, Ukraine's President said.
PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
Rescuers work at a site of a shopping mall hit by a Russian missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, Ukraine, June 27, 2022.
PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
Rescuers work at a site of a shopping mall hit by a Russian missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released June 28, 2022.
PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
Rescuers work at a site of a shopping mall hit by a Russian missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kremenchuk, in Poltava region, Ukraine June 27, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Debris is seen outside a shopping mall hit by a Russian missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, Ukraine June 27, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Damaged shopping carts and other debris at the site of a shopping mall hit by a Russian missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, Ukraine, June 27, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Firefighters and rescue workers clean the rubble of the destroyed Amstor shopping mall in Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, Ukraine, June 27, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Firefighters and rescue workers at the destroyed Amstor shopping mall in Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, Ukraine, June 27, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A couple wounded in a shopping mall hit by a Russian missile strike hold hands in a hospital as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, Ukraine, June 27, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
UKRAINE
RUSSIA
MALLS
