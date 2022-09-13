The Straits Times
In Pictures: Royals hold silent vigil beside Queen's coffin
The Queen's coffin will lie at rest in Edinburgh's historic cathedral before being flown to London on Tuesday.
Britain's King Charles III attends a Vigil at St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, on September 12, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. Mourners will on September 12, 2022, get the first opportunity to pay respects before the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in an Edinburgh cathedral where King Charles III will preside over a vigil.
PHOTO: AFP
King Charles III and other members of the royal family hold a vigil at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, in honour of Queen Elizabeth II as members of the public walk past, September 12, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The Crown of Scotland sits atop the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II inside St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on September 12, 2022, during a service of Thanksgiving for her life.
PHOTO: AFP
People react as they leave St. Giles' Cathedral after paying respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, following her death, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain September 12, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Pallbearers prepare to carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, into St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, on September 12, 2022, for a service of Thanksgiving for her life.
PHOTO: AFP
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth as the hearse arrives at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, September 11, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People wait for the arrival of the hearse carrying the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Holyrood Palace, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, September 11, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People queue around Edinburgh city center to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it lies in state at St Gile’s Cathedral, Edinburg, Scotland, on September 12, 2022.
PHOTO: NYTIMES
Members of the public gather to watch the procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral, on the Royal Mile on September 12, 2022, where Queen Elizabeth II will lie at rest.
PHOTO: AFP
The hearse carrying the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth travels on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain September 12, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Britain's King Charles III flanked by Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, walk behind the procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral, on the Royal Mile on September 12, 2022, where Queen Elizabeth II will lie at rest.
PHOTO: AFP
Procession of Queen Elizabeth's coffin, from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, September 12, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
