In Pictures: Round-the-clock mass cremations as Covid-19 crisis grips India
Crematoriums in Delhi and other parts of India have buckled under a record surge in Covid-19 deaths. Gravediggers have been working around the clock to bury victims, while hundreds more were cremated in makeshift pyres in parks and parking lots.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.