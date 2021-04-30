In Pictures: Round-the-clock mass cremations as Covid-19 crisis grips India

Crematoriums in Delhi and other parts of India have buckled under a record surge in Covid-19 deaths. Gravediggers have been working around the clock to bury victims, while hundreds more were cremated in makeshift pyres in parks and parking lots.

Published
46 min ago
People cremate their relatives, who died due to Covid-19, at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, on April 28, 2021.
Relatives perform the last rites for Covid-19 victims during their funeral at a cremation ground in New Delhi, on April 29, 2021.
A family member waits to perform the last rites for a Covid-19 victim at a cremation ground in New Delhi, on April 29, 2021.
A man stands after cremating his mother, who died due to Covid-19, at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, on April 28, 2021.
A family member performs the last rites for a Covid-19 victim at a cremation ground in New Delhi, on April 29, 2021.
A body being taken out from an ambulance at the Hindon Cremation Ground in Ghaziabad, India, on April 22, 2021.
People stand near bodies of Covid-19 victims lined up before cremation at a cremation ground in New Delhi, on April 28, 2021.
A mass cremation of Covid-19 victims is seen at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, on April 28, 2021.
Grieving family members of Covid-19 victims at a cremation ground in New Delhi, on April 29, 2021.
Family members of Covid-19 victims react outside the hospital mortuary in New Delhi, on April 29, 2021.
A patient breathes with the help of oxygen under a tent installed along the roadside in Ghaziabad, India, on April 29, 2021.
Covid-19 patients receive treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital in New Delhi, on April 29, 2021.
A Covid-19 patient receives treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital in New Delhi, on April 29, 2021.
Indian health care workers take a rest outside the hospital mortuary in New Delhi, on April 29, 2021.
A medical worker takes a swab sample of a child for Covid-19 testing at a testing centre in Hyderabad, on April 29, 2021.
An Indian health worker takes a swab sample for Covid-19 testing in New Delhi, on April 29, 2021.
People in a waiting area at a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Mumbai, on April 27, 2021.
Workers assemble beds inside the Chennai trade centre which is being converted into an isolation ward for Covid-19 patients in Chennai, on April 29, 2021.
A worker assembles wall dividers inside the Chennai trade centre which is being converted into an isolation ward for Covid-19 patients in Chennai, on April 29, 2021.
Health workers attending to Covid-19 patients inside a banquet hall temporarily converted into a Covid-19 care centre in New Delhi, on April 28, 2021.
An indoor stadium being converted into a Covid-19 centre in Kashmir, on April 27, 2021.
