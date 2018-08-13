In Pictures: Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar district, till last year, was known for its hills and forests and 120km of unbroken beach. Today, a stretch of hills has been hacked down for the megacamp complex. About 626,000 people are squeezed into a 12 sq km area, with 6,000 overflowing latrines. The remaining Rohingya - nearly 300,000 of them - are placed in similarly squalid smaller camps.

A child skips over a puddle along the muddy pathways and treacherous slopes at the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, on July 21, 2017.
Rohingya men collecting bamboo to build new shelters at the Balukhali camp, on July 21, 2017.
An old woman stands on the muddy ground outside a hut at the Nayapara camp, on July 20, 2018.
A woman walks along the muddy path at the Kutupalong camp, on July 19, 2018.
Children play along a slippery slope during a heavy downpour at Kutupalong camp, on July 19, 2018.
A child collects water in the pouring rain at Kutupalong camp, on July 19, 2018.
A child stares into blank space as he takes shelter from the rain at a woman friendly space run by the NGO, BRAC at Kutupalong camp, on July 19, 2018.
A Rohingya woman carrying her baby makes a dash for her home before the impending downpour at the Kutupalong camp, on July 19, 2018.
A Rohingya woman uses a pole to shift a pail collecting rain water as children take shelter at the Kutupalong camp, on July 19, 2018.
A young girl takes a shower using collected rain water at the Kutupalong camp, on July 19, 2018.
Two Rohingya girls carry their siblings effortlessly on their sides as they go about their daily life at the Kutupalong camp, on July 18, 2018.
Rohingya refugees going about their daily lives at the Kutupalong megacamp, in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar district, where about 626,000 people are squeezed into an 12 sq km area.
