In Pictures: Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh
Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar district, till last year, was known for its hills and forests and 120km of unbroken beach. Today, a stretch of hills has been hacked down for the megacamp complex. About 626,000 people are squeezed into a 12 sq km area, with 6,000 overflowing latrines. The remaining Rohingya - nearly 300,000 of them - are placed in similarly squalid smaller camps.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.