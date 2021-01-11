In Pictures: Robinsons shuts its last outlet

The retailer's store at Raffles City closed its doors for good on Jan 9.

Published
1 hour ago
A woman, who wanted to be known only as Ms Zheng, 45, and her son were the last customers to leave Robinsons’ outlet at Raffles City at 3.57pm on Jan 9, 2021, its last day of operation. PHOTOS: THE STRAITS TIMES/JOEL CHAN
Last minute shopping at the Robinsons’ outlet at Raffles City on Jan. 9 2021.
Shoppers pick up some last minute deals before the Robinsons’ outlet at Raffles City closes it's doors for good.
Cosmetics section empty of products at the Robinsons’ outlet at Raffles City on Jan 9, 2021.
A man photographs a mannequin at the Robinsons’ outlet at Raffles City on Jan 9, 2021.
A representative from Liquidator KordaMentha waits for customers to leave on Jan. 9 2021.
Shoppers outside the Robinsons’ outlet at Raffles City at 3.18 pm on Jan 9, 2021. The shop shut its doors for good at 3 pm.
Lights are turned off at the Robinsons’ outlet at Raffles City on Jan 9, 2021.
People removing furnishings inside the Robinsons’ outlet at Raffles City on Jan 09, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
A staff from Robinsons Raffles City closes the exit doors after the last customer left the Robinsons’ outlet at Raffles City at 3.57 pm on Jan 9, 2021.