In Pictures: Rihanna makes surprise appearance at Sephora in Singapore for Fenty Beauty anniversary
Hot off an appearance and masterclass in Dubai over the weekend, popstar Rihanna made a surprise appearance at Sephora Ion Orchard in Singapore to celebrate the first anniversary of her make-up line, Fenty Beauty. The singer made her way to the store at about 9.45pm, where a sizeable crowd of hundreds had already gathered outside the store hours before she arrived.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.