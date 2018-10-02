In Pictures: Rihanna makes surprise appearance at Sephora in Singapore for Fenty Beauty anniversary

Hot off an appearance and masterclass in Dubai over the weekend, popstar Rihanna made a surprise appearance at Sephora Ion Orchard in Singapore to celebrate the first anniversary of her make-up line, Fenty Beauty. The singer made her way to the store at about 9.45pm, where a sizeable crowd of hundreds had already gathered outside the store hours before she arrived.

Rihanna taking wefies with fans at Sephora Ion Orchard during a surprise appearance on Oct 1, 2018.
Rihanna taking wefies with fans at Sephora Ion Orchard during a surprise appearance on Oct 1, 2018.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Pop star Rihanna arrives at Sephora Ion Orchard to celebrate the anniversary of her make-up line Fenty Beauty on Oct 1, 2018.
Pop star Rihanna arrives at Sephora Ion Orchard to celebrate the anniversary of her make-up line Fenty Beauty on Oct 1, 2018.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Pop star Rihanna arrives at Sephora Ion Orchard to celebrate the anniversary of her make-up line Fenty Beauty on Oct 1, 2018.
Pop star Rihanna arrives at Sephora Ion Orchard to celebrate the anniversary of her make-up line Fenty Beauty on Oct 1, 2018.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
The crowd waiting outside Sephora Ion Orchard for Rihanna, on Oct 1, 2018.
The crowd waiting outside Sephora Ion Orchard for Rihanna, on Oct 1, 2018.ST PHOTO: ANJALI RAGURAMAN
Rihanna mingling with fans and customers at Sephora Ion Orchard during a surprise appearance on Oct 1, 2018.
Rihanna mingling with fans and customers at Sephora Ion Orchard during a surprise appearance on Oct 1, 2018.ST PHOTO: ANJALI RAGURAMAN
Rihanna mingling with fans and customers at Sephora Ion Orchard during a surprise appearance on Oct 1, 2018.
Rihanna mingling with fans and customers at Sephora Ion Orchard during a surprise appearance on Oct 1, 2018.ST PHOTO: ANJALI RAGURAMAN
Rihanna mingling with fans and customers at Sephora Ion Orchard during a surprise appearance on Oct 1, 2018.
Rihanna mingling with fans and customers at Sephora Ion Orchard during a surprise appearance on Oct 1, 2018.ST PHOTO: ANJALI RAGURAMAN
Published
1 hour ago
Topics: 