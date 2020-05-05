In Pictures: Reuters wins Pulitzer for photo coverage of Hong Kong protests

The photography team won the Pulitzer for breaking news photography on May 4, for documenting the 2019 Hong Kong protests which started from an extradition bill but quickly spread to a political crisis.

A man sprays paint over the Regional Emblem of Hong Kong after anti-extradition bill protesters stormed the Legislative Council Complex on the 22nd anniversary of the handover from British to Chinese rule, destroying pictures and daubing walls with graffiti in Hong Kong on July 1, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
An anti-extradition bill protester is detained by riot police during skirmishes between the police and protesters outside Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong on Sept 2, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Hundreds of anti-government protesters gather after climbing to the peak of Lion Rock as a lighted sign is held high in the air in Hong Kong on Sept 13, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A child sits in a carrier wearing a mask as anti-government protesters hold hands to form a human chain in a sign of solidarity in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong, on Nov 30, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Passengers push their luggage past bricks and barriers after anti-government protesters blocked the roads leading to Hong Kong International Airport on Sept 1, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A restaurant worker receives help from volunteers as patrons cover their faces after riot police fired tear gas nearby to disperse anti-government protesters taking part in a march billed as a global "emergency call" for autonomy, in Hong Kong on Nov 2, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Mall security personnel urges caution as he tries to extinguish a burning Christmas tree at the Festival Walk mall in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, on Nov 12, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A man clears debris following the clashes between police and anti-government protester after a two week campus siege of the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong on Nov 16, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Anti-government protesters stand in a cloud of tear gas unleashed during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong on Nov 12, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Police fire tear gas and rubber bullets at anti-extradition bill protesters during clashes in the Sham Shui Po district of Hong Kong on Aug 14, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Hundreds of thousands of protesters march through the streets of Hong Kong demanding for its leaders to step down and withdraw the proposed extradition bill on June 16, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Customers cautiously exit an eyeglass store past a burning molotov cocktail as demonstrators clash with riot policemen during a march billed as a global "emergency call" for autonomy, in Hong Kong on Nov 2, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Demonstrators protesting the proposed extradition bill aim their flashlights towards riot police as they are chased through the streets of Hong Kong on Aug 25, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
An anti-government protester, who later identified himself as a university student, is chased by riot policemen after skirmishes at the Chinese University of Hong Kong on Nov 12, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Anti-extradition bill protesters use slingshots to hurl bricks as they clash with riot police during a demonstration to demand democracy and political reforms, in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong, on Aug 25, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
41 min ago
Topics: 