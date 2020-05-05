In Pictures: Reuters wins Pulitzer for photo coverage of Hong Kong protests
The photography team won the Pulitzer for breaking news photography on May 4, for documenting the 2019 Hong Kong protests which started from an extradition bill but quickly spread to a political crisis.
