In Pictures: Reunion and rescue after the Lombok earthquake

Staff from boat services firm Golden Queen Fastboat hugging their family members after arriving at the Bangsal Jetty, in North Lombok, on Aug 7, 2018. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Villagers of Karang Pangsor at the collapsed Jami’ul Jama’ah mosque, where at least five people are still stuck under the rubble. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
A car stuck under a collapsed shelter near the village of Karang Pangsor, Lombok, on Aug 7, 2018. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Rescue workers searching for victims at a mosque damaged in Sunday's earthquake in Tanjung, North Lombok, Indonesia, on Aug 7, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS/ANTARA FOTO
Rescuers and policemen on top of a collapsed mosque as they try to find survivors after an earthquake hit on Sunday in Pemenang, Lombok Island, Indonesia, on Aug 7, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
One of several villagers searching for Dea Mukti, 21, who is believed to be trapped under the rubble in the village of Karang Montong Laut on Indonesia's Lombok island, on Aug 7, 2018. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG