In Pictures: Residential apartment block in Kyiv hit by shelling

At least one person died in the attack and a second person was killed by falling debris in another part of the Ukrainian capital.

Updated
Published
5 min ago
In this handout picture taken and released by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on March 14, 2022, firemen evacuate a man from an apartment building hit by shelling in the Obolon district of Kyiv. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
People and medics help a wounded resident of a house destroyed by shelling as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 14, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Ukrainian police officers examine ammunition explosion site next to residential buildings in the Obolon district, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 14, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A resident of a house damaged by shelling looks out of a broken window as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 14, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Residents embrace after salvaging some belongings from an apartment complex in the Obolon district of Kyiv, Ukraine, that was struck by artillery shells, March 14, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A firefighter rescues a dog after an apartment building after it was shelled in Kyiv, March 14, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A crane removes a ruined car from in front of a destroyed apartment building after it was shelled in the northwestern Obolon district of Kyiv, March 14, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Maksim Korobych, 18-years-old, holds his guitar as he stands in front of a destroyed apartment building after it was shelled in the northwestern Obolon district of Kyiv, March 14, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A child looks on as she stands in front of a destroyed apartment building following shelling in Kyiv, March 14, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
In this handout picture taken and released by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on March 14, 2022, firemen help a man to evacuate from an apartment building hit by shelling in the Obolon district of Kyiv. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
A child's soft toy hangs from the metal bars of a window in a destroyed apartment block after it was shelled in Kyiv, March 14, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
An injured man sits inside an ambulance stationed outside a destroyed apartment building following shelling in the northwestern Obolon district of Kyiv, March 14, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A man holds his dead cat in a blanket as he stands outside a destroyed apartment building after it was shelled in Kyiv, March 14, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Konstantyn Yurchik looks over the damage to his apartment in the Obolon district of Kyiv, Ukraine, after the apartment complex was struck by artillery shells, March 14, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A man carries luggage from the residential building which was hit by Russian artillery shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 14, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Residents salvage what they can from an apartment complex in the Obolon district of Kyiv, Ukraine, that was struck by a missile, March 14, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A local woman carries out a cat as she leaves her destroyed home after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 14, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A member of the Ukrainian military stands guard at the residential area where the debris of a Russian missile fell after it was shot down, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 14, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Tracers are seen in the night sky as Ukrainian servicemen fire on the drone as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 14, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

