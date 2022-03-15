The Straits Times
In Pictures: Residential apartment block in Kyiv hit by shelling
At least one person died in the attack and a second person was killed by falling debris in another part of the Ukrainian capital.
In this handout picture taken and released by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on March 14, 2022, firemen evacuate a man from an apartment building hit by shelling in the Obolon district of Kyiv.
PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
People and medics help a wounded resident of a house destroyed by shelling as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 14, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Ukrainian police officers examine ammunition explosion site next to residential buildings in the Obolon district, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 14, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A resident of a house damaged by shelling looks out of a broken window as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 14, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Residents embrace after salvaging some belongings from an apartment complex in the Obolon district of Kyiv, Ukraine, that was struck by artillery shells, March 14, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A firefighter rescues a dog after an apartment building after it was shelled in Kyiv, March 14, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A crane removes a ruined car from in front of a destroyed apartment building after it was shelled in the northwestern Obolon district of Kyiv, March 14, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Maksim Korobych, 18-years-old, holds his guitar as he stands in front of a destroyed apartment building after it was shelled in the northwestern Obolon district of Kyiv, March 14, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A child looks on as she stands in front of a destroyed apartment building following shelling in Kyiv, March 14, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
In this handout picture taken and released by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on March 14, 2022, firemen help a man to evacuate from an apartment building hit by shelling in the Obolon district of Kyiv.
PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
A child's soft toy hangs from the metal bars of a window in a destroyed apartment block after it was shelled in Kyiv, March 14, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
An injured man sits inside an ambulance stationed outside a destroyed apartment building following shelling in the northwestern Obolon district of Kyiv, March 14, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A man holds his dead cat in a blanket as he stands outside a destroyed apartment building after it was shelled in Kyiv, March 14, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Konstantyn Yurchik looks over the damage to his apartment in the Obolon district of Kyiv, Ukraine, after the apartment complex was struck by artillery shells, March 14, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A man carries luggage from the residential building which was hit by Russian artillery shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 14, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Residents salvage what they can from an apartment complex in the Obolon district of Kyiv, Ukraine, that was struck by a missile, March 14, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A local woman carries out a cat as she leaves her destroyed home after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 14, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A member of the Ukrainian military stands guard at the residential area where the debris of a Russian missile fell after it was shot down, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 14, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Tracers are seen in the night sky as Ukrainian servicemen fire on the drone as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 14, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
UKRAINE
RUSSIA
WAR
Back to the top