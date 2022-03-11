In Pictures: Relentless shelling have laid waste to Ukraine's front-line towns like Irpin

Residents evacuate the city of Irpin, north of Kyiv, on March 10, 2022. Russian forces on March 10, 2022, rolled their armoured vehicles up to the northeastern edge of Kyiv, edging closer in their attempts to encircle the Ukrainian capital. Kyiv's northwest suburbs such as Irpin and Bucha have been enduring shellfire and bombardments for more than a week, prompting a mass evacuation effort.

PHOTO: AFP