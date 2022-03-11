In Pictures: Relentless shelling have laid waste to Ukraine's front-line towns like Irpin

Located about 25km north-west of Kyiv, the town has seen intense fighting as Russian forces close in on the capital.

Updated
Published
1 hour ago
Residents walk past a burnt car as they flee from the frontline town of Irpin, Kyiv region, Ukraine, March 10, 2022. Thousands of residents are feeling Irpin and Bucha, as well as other settlements near Kyiv which were the most affected by the Russian army invasion. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Residents evacuate the city of Irpin, north of Kyiv, on March 10, 2022. Russian forces on March 10, 2022, rolled their armoured vehicles up to the northeastern edge of Kyiv, edging closer in their attempts to encircle the Ukrainian capital. Kyiv's northwest suburbs such as Irpin and Bucha have been enduring shellfire and bombardments for more than a week, prompting a mass evacuation effort. PHOTO: AFP
The dead body of a man lies on a destroyed bridge next to abandoned cars left by people fleeing from the frontline town of Irpin, Kyiv region, Ukraine, March 10, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Residents coming from Bucha town, which is currently controlled by the Russian military, walk with luggage past the Ukrainian checkpoint at the frontline in Irpin town, Kyiv region, Ukraine, March 10, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A child wait to be evacuated from the city of Irpin, north of Kyiv, on March 10, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
An abandoned stroller stands on a destroyed bridge as people flee from the frontline town of Irpin, Kyiv region, Ukraine, March 10, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A resident cries as she evacuates the city of Irpin, north of Kyiv, on March 10, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
This photopraph taken on March 10, 2022, shows a car riddled with bullets in Irpin, north of Kyiv. PHOTO: AFP
Volunteers help an elderly woman to be evacuated from the Irpin town, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine, March 10, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A Ukrainian soldier hugs his wife in the city of Irpin, north of Kyiv, on March 10, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A Ukrainian soldier shows the burned documents of a Russian soldier, at the checkpoint, at the frontline in Irpin town, Kyiv region, Ukraine, March 10, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Galyna, 88, leaves on a wheelchair a nursing home as she is evacuated from the frontline town of Irpin, Kyiv region, Ukraine, March 10, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Men carry an elderly woman at a nursing home to evacuate her from the frontline town of Irpin, Kyiv region, Ukraine, March 10, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Galyna, 88, is evacuated from a nursing home as residents flee the frontline town of Irpin, Kyiv region, Ukraine, March 10, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Galyna, 88, lies in a bed at a nursing home as she waits to be evacuated from the frontline town of Irpin, Kyiv region, Ukraine, March 10, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Vera (C) and Valentyna (C-R) prepare Galyna (L) and Lidia (R) at a nursing home to be evacuated from the frontline town of Irpin, Kyiv region, Ukraine, March 10, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A Ukrainian priest covers with a blanket an elderly woman fleeing from the frontline town of Irpin, Kyiv region, Ukraine, March 10, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People cross the Irpin river next to a destroyed bridge as they evacuate from the Irpin town, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine March 10, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man carries a dog as people flee, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Irpin, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A baby is evacuated as people flee near a destroyed bridge to cross Irpin River as Russia's invasion on Ukraine continues, in Irpin outside Kyiv, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Ukrainian civilians are helped across the Irpin River they flee Irpin, Ukraine, on their way to Kyiv on March 8, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top