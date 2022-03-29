The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Relaxation of Covid-19 rules in S'pore
Masks are optional outdoors and maximum group size double to 10 people from Tuesday (March 29) as Singapore moves towards living with Covid-19.
Published
5 min ago
https://str.sg/whoS
A wedding couple and their friends take a wefie during a photoshoot at Changi Beach Park on March 29, 2022. Masks are optional outdoors from today.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Park goers taking their morning walk at Changi Beach Park on March 29, 2022. Masks are optional outdoors from today.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Park goers at Changi Beach Park on March 29, 2022.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
A group of 22 park users practising qigong, mostly with their masks off while keeping a 1m distance, at Pasir Ris Park on March 29, 2022. Masks are optional outdoors from today.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
A group of park users practising qigong at Pasir Ris Park on March 29, 2022. Masks are optional outdoors from today.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
A group of park users practising qigong at Pasir Ris Park on March 29, 2022. Masks are optional outdoors from today.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
People walking down an overhead bridge in Bukit Timah on March 29, 2022. Masks are optional outdoors from today.
ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
People are seen walking in Bukit Timah on March 29, 2022. Masks are optional outdoors from today.
ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
People are seen walking in Bukit Timah on March 29, 2022. Masks are optional outdoors from today.
ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
A cleaner at work along Upper Bukit Timah Road on March 29, 2022. Masks are optional outdoors from today.
ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
A man is seen sitting on a bench in an open space in Bukit Timah on March 29, 2022. Masks are optional outdoors from today.
ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
People wearing masks along a walkway near Bukit Timah MRT Station on March 29, 2022. Masks are optional outdoors from today.
ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Office workers on their way to work at Raffles Place MRT in the morning, March 29, 2022. Masks are optional outdoors from today.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Office workers on their way to work at Raffles Place MRT in the morning, March 29, 2022. Masks are optional outdoors from today.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Office workers on their way to work at Raffles Place MRT in the morning, March 29, 2022. Masks are optional outdoors from today.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
COVID-19 - SINGAPORE
