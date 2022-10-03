The Straits Times
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Red Bull's Sergio Perez wins Singapore Grand Prix
Perez overtook Ferrari's Leclerc at the start of the race and held on to claim the chequered flag.
Updated
Published
6 min ago
Sergio Perez of Red Bull celebrates after winning the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2022, Oct 2, 2022.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Sergio Perez of Red Bull (right) shakes hands with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc after the race, Oct 2, 2022.
ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Red Bull's Sergio Perez smiling after winning the race, Oct 2, 2022.
ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Red Bull's Sergio Perez reacts on the podium, Oct 2, 2022. Beside him are, left, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, and right, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Red Bull's Sergio Perez raises his trophy on the podium, Oct 2, 2022.
ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Red Bull's Sergio Perez celebrates with champagne, Oct 2, 2022.
ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
From left, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, Red Bull's engineer Hugh Bird, winner Red Bull's Sergio Perez, and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr pose for photos at the podium, Oct 2, 2022.
ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Red Bull's Sergio Perez drives past his team members after winning the race on Oct 2, 2022.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Fans taking photographs trackside on Oct 3, 2022.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
A child is seen trying to get a better view of the action, Oct 2, 2022.
ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Red Bull's Sergio Perez (right) leads Ferrari's Charles Leclerc (right) at the start of the race on Oct 2, 2022.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Spectators watching the race from the rooftop of the National Gallery, Oct 02, 2022.
ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Red Bull's Sergio Perez in action on Oct 2, 2022.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Sparks fly as cars brake during the race on Oct 2, 2022.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Cars in action during the race on Oct 2, 2022.
ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Zhou Guanyu of Alfa Romeo in the paddock after a crash on Oct 2, 2022.
ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Race flags off on Oct 2, 2022.
ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Race cars lined up at the starting grid before the flag off on Oct 2, 2022.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Track maintenance before the start of the race on Oct 2, 2022.
ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Fans wait in the rain ahead of the race on Oct 2, 2022.
ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
People walking in the muddy Padang field on Oct 2, 2022.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
A man is seen carrying a woman across the muddy Padang field on Oct 2, 2022.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Heavy rain before the start of the race on Oct 2, 2022.
ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Australian singer-rapper The Kid LAROI performing on the Padang stage on Oct 2, 2022.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong performing on the Padang stage, Oct 2, 2022.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Fans watching the Green Day concert on Oct 2, 2022.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Fireworks after the race as seen from the rooftop of the National Gallery on Oct 2, 2022.
ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Fireworks after the race as seen from Gardens By The Bay East on Oct 2, 2022.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX
FORMULE ONE
SERGIO PEREZ
RED BULL
RED BULL RACING
