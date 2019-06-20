In Pictures: Recycled bike shares from Singapore and Malaysia sent to needy children in Myanmar
Myanmar children can now race home from school with their own set of wheels thanks to recycled bikes shipped from Singapore and Malaysia. The donations have enabled them easier access to education in a nation where more than half live in poverty. Previously used in bike-sharing companies, the bikes were donated as part of the Lesswalk scheme of entrepreneur Mike Than Tun Win.
