In Pictures: Recycled bike shares from Singapore and Malaysia sent to needy children in Myanmar

Myanmar children can now race home from school with their own set of wheels thanks to recycled bikes shipped from Singapore and Malaysia. The donations have enabled them easier access to education in a nation where more than half live in poverty. Previously used in bike-sharing companies, the bikes were donated as part of the Lesswalk scheme of entrepreneur Mike Than Tun Win.

Students ride bicycles which have been donated as part of the Lesswalk scheme, on the outskirts of Yangon, on June 18, 2019.
Students ride bicycles which have been donated as part of the Lesswalk scheme, on the outskirts of Yangon, on June 18, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Bicycles previously used in bike-sharing companies are stored in a warehouse in Yangon, on June 15, 2019.
Bicycles previously used in bike-sharing companies are stored in a warehouse in Yangon, on June 15, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A man arranges bicycles previously used in bike-sharing companies in a warehouse in Yangon, on June 15, 2019.
A man arranges bicycles previously used in bike-sharing companies in a warehouse in Yangon, on June 15, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Students look bicycles at a school on the outskirts of Yangon, on June 18, 2019.
Students look bicycles at a school on the outskirts of Yangon, on June 18, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Mike Than Tun Win (centre) cycles with students on bicycles on the outskirts of Yangon, on June 18, 2019.
Mike Than Tun Win (centre) cycles with students on bicycles on the outskirts of Yangon, on June 18, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
