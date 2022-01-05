The Straits Times
In Pictures: Rare cinereous vulture fails to take flight upon release
Although deemed strong enough, the hefty bird remained grounded despite encouragement.
Updated
Published
33 min ago
https://str.sg/wgsx
The hefty bird remained grounded at an attempt to release it on January 4, 2022, despite encouragement from National Parks Board and Mandai Wildlife Group staff, and after about 30 minutes, it was taken away for further recuperation.
PHOTOS: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
The migratory bird – Singapore’s first record of the largest raptor in Europe, Asia and Africa – had been cared for at Jurong Bird Park’s bird hospital since last Thursday (Dec 30).
Staff from Mandai Wildlife Group encouraging the cinereous vulture to take flight after its release.
Thousands of birds like the vulture migrate to warmer regions to avoid cold winters in parts of the world during the yearly migratory season, which takes place between September and March.
Staff from Mandai Wildlife Group recapturing the cinereous vulture after it failed to take flight.
Staff from Mandai Wildlife Group and NParks carrying the cage with the cinereous vulture back to the van after the flight attempt failed.
The cinereous vulture in the avian hospital at Jurong Bird Park on January 3, 2022.
Red meat such as beef, for the cinereous vulture in the avian hospital at Jurong Bird Park.
Dr Gabrina Goh, 31, Junior Veterinarian (Jurong Bird Park), Mandai Wildlife Group, feeding red meat such as beef, to the cinereous vulture in the avian hospital at Jurong Bird Park.
The cinereous vulture feeding on meat at the avian hospital at Jurong Bird Park.
BIRDS
WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE
NATIONAL PARKS BOARD
WILDLIFE