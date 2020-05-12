In Pictures: Quiet stillness of empty public areas in Singapore

Closures, travel restrictions, and self-isolation measures during the circuit breaker period due to the coronavirus outbreak have cleared public areas, roads and tourist destinations. The Straits Times photographers have been capturing the quiet stillness of these public spaces.

A couple takes pictures outside Ngee Ann City at Orchard Road on May 1, 2020.
A couple takes pictures outside Ngee Ann City at Orchard Road on May 1, 2020.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands is closed to the public, on April 9, 2020.
The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands is closed to the public, on April 9, 2020.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Visitors to Merlion Park on April 11, 2020.
Visitors to Merlion Park on April 11, 2020.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
A woman walks along Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade on April 16, 2020.
A woman walks along Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade on April 16, 2020.ST PHOTO: MARCELLIN LOPEZ
A jogger exercises with a mask on at Kallang Riverside Park on April 16, 2020.
A jogger exercises with a mask on at Kallang Riverside Park on April 16, 2020.ST PHOTO: JOEL CHAN
A lone commuter takes the escalator at Buona Vista MRT on April 18, 2020.
A lone commuter takes the escalator at Buona Vista MRT on April 18, 2020.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
A row of eateries at Toa Payoh Central on April 21, 2020.
A row of eateries at Toa Payoh Central on April 21, 2020.ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
A woman crosses Robinson Road in the empty central business district on April 28, 2020.
A woman crosses Robinson Road in the empty central business district on April 28, 2020.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
A virtually empty Nex Shopping Mall on April 28, 2020.
A virtually empty Nex Shopping Mall on April 28, 2020.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
A man runs along the Kallang Park Connector on April 28, 2020.
A man runs along the Kallang Park Connector on April 28, 2020.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
An almost empty Tanjong Pagar plaza on April 28, 2020.
An almost empty Tanjong Pagar plaza on April 28, 2020.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Shuttered shops with the exception of essential services at Clementi Mall on April 28, 2020.
Shuttered shops with the exception of essential services at Clementi Mall on April 28, 2020.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
An almost deserted New Bridge Road at Chinatown on April 29, 2020.
An almost deserted New Bridge Road at Chinatown on April 29, 2020.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
An almost empty Firefly Park in Clementi on April 30, 2020.
An almost empty Firefly Park in Clementi on April 30, 2020.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
A woman having a meal next to the Singapore River near in front of the UOB Tower located in Chulia Street on May 4, 2020.
A woman having a meal next to the Singapore River near in front of the UOB Tower located in Chulia Street on May 4, 2020.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
A GrabFood delivery person walks through an empty Asia Square on May 5, 2020.
A GrabFood delivery person walks through an empty Asia Square on May 5, 2020.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
An almost empty Junction 8 shopping mall in Bishan on May 5, 2020.
An almost empty Junction 8 shopping mall in Bishan on May 5, 2020.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
A cleaner sweeps the pavement at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on May 6, 2020.
A cleaner sweeps the pavement at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on May 6, 2020.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
A woman walks outside ION Orchard Mall on May 9, 2020.
A woman walks outside ION Orchard Mall on May 9, 2020.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
A man walks in the empty Clementi Mall on May 11, 2020.
A man walks in the empty Clementi Mall on May 11, 2020.ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
Low foot traffic is seen at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on May 10, 2020.
Low foot traffic is seen at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on May 10, 2020.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Published
37 min ago
Topics: 