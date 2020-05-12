In Pictures: Quiet stillness of empty public areas in Singapore
Closures, travel restrictions, and self-isolation measures during the circuit breaker period due to the coronavirus outbreak have cleared public areas, roads and tourist destinations. The Straits Times photographers have been capturing the quiet stillness of these public spaces.
