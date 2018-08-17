In Pictures: 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin dies after battling cancer
Aretha Franklin, whose powerful voice made her the long-reigning “Queen of Soul” with such hit songs as Respect and Chain Of Fools, died on Thursday (Aug 16) at the age of 76. Franklin, who won 18 Grammy Awards and had some 25 gold records, had been battling advanced pancreatic cancer.
