In Pictures: 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin dies after battling cancer

Aretha Franklin, whose powerful voice made her the long-reigning “Queen of Soul” with such hit songs as Respect and Chain Of Fools, died on Thursday (Aug 16) at the age of 76. Franklin, who won 18 Grammy Awards and had some 25 gold records, had been battling advanced pancreatic cancer.

Aretha Franklin is accompanied by Herbie Hancock, left, as she performs at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, on Sept 12, 2011.
Aretha Franklin is accompanied by Herbie Hancock, left, as she performs at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, on Sept 12, 2011. PHOTO: NYTIMES
A crown, flowers and pictures are shown placed at Aretha Franklin's star on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, US, on Aug 16, 2018.
A crown, flowers and pictures are shown placed at Aretha Franklin's star on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, US, on Aug 16, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
Fans line up for a concert by Aretha Franklin at the Apollo Theater in New York, on June 3, 1971.
Fans line up for a concert by Aretha Franklin at the Apollo Theater in New York, on June 3, 1971. PHOTO: NYTIMES
The name of Aretha is posted above the Franklin Street subway station in memory of singer Aretha Franklin in Manhattan, New York, US, on Aug 16, 2018.
The name of Aretha is posted above the Franklin Street subway station in memory of singer Aretha Franklin in Manhattan, New York, US, on Aug 16, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Aretha Franklin opens at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on June 13, 1969.
Aretha Franklin opens at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on June 13, 1969. PHOTO: REUTERS
Aretha Franklin performs in New York, on Oct 22, 2013.
Aretha Franklin performs in New York, on Oct 22, 2013. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Aretha Franklin performs at the Apollo Theater in New York, on June 3, 1971.
Aretha Franklin performs at the Apollo Theater in New York, on June 3, 1971. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Singer Aretha Franklin performs during the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, DC, in this file photo taken on Dec 6, 2013.
Singer Aretha Franklin performs during the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, DC, in this file photo taken on Dec 6, 2013. PHOTO: AFP
Singer Aretha Franklin (centre) performs at the 77th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony in New York, on Dec 2, 2009.
Singer Aretha Franklin (centre) performs at the 77th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony in New York, on Dec 2, 2009. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Aretha Franklin is joined by former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama at the dedication of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, on Oct 16, 2011.
Aretha Franklin is joined by former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama at the dedication of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, on Oct 16, 2011.PHOTO: NYTIMES
Aretha Franklin performs at the Apollo Theater in New York, on June 3, 1971.
Aretha Franklin performs at the Apollo Theater in New York, on June 3, 1971. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Aretha Franklin singing America The Beautiful at President Barack Obama's inauguration in Washington, on Jan 20, 2009.
Aretha Franklin singing America The Beautiful at President Barack Obama's inauguration in Washington, on Jan 20, 2009. PHOTO: NYTIMES
A handout photo made available by the Las Vegas News Bureau shows US singer Aretha Franklin performing on the opening night of a run of shows at the Aladdin, in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on June 21, 1978.
A handout photo made available by the Las Vegas News Bureau shows US singer Aretha Franklin performing on the opening night of a run of shows at the Aladdin, in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on June 21, 1978.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
1 hour ago
 
Topics: 