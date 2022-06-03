The Straits Times
The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations
Britain kicked off four days of festivities to celebrate her unprecedented 70 years on the British throne.
Published
1 hour ago
https://str.sg/w6wC
Crowds watch as Queen Elizabeth makes an appearance in the balcony of Buckingham Palace, to watch the special flypast by the Britain's RAF (Royal Air Force) following the Trooping the Colour parade, as a part of her platinum jubilee celebrations, in London, Britain, June 2, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The Queen along with members of the Royal Family watches the special flypast by Britain's RAF (Royal Air Force) from Buckingham Palace balcony following the Trooping the Colour parade, as a part of her platinum jubilee celebrations, in London, Britain, June 2, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Louis appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of Trooping the Colour parade during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Britain, June 2, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A handout picture provided by the British Ministry of Denece (MoD) shows the Red Arrows flying over Buckingham palace in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Britain, June 2, 2022.
PHOTO: BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE VIA EPA-EFE
People in the Mall watching Her Majesty, The Queen and The Prince of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace shown on a big screen during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Britain, June 2, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge travel in a horse-drawn carriage during the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, in London on June 2, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
(L-R) Prince George of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge ride in a carriage during the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations in London on June 2, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Britain's Prince Charles, Prince William and the Princess Royal ride horses during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, as a part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, in London, Britain, June 2, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of the Household Division Foot Guards take part in the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, on Horseguards Parade in London on June 2, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge reacts during the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, on Horseguards Parade in London on June 2, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Members of Band of the Household Cavalry take part in the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, in London on June 2, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
The 124 Gun Salute at Tower of London takes place as part of the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, for Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, in London on June 2, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Royal fans line the Mall as they wait for the trooping of the colour as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, on June 2, 2022, in London. Huge crowds converged on central London in bright sunshine on Thursday for the start of four days of public events to mark Queen Elizabeth II's historic Platinum Jubilee, in what could be the last major public event of her long reign.
PHOTO: AFP
Royal fans line the Mall as they wait for the trooping of the colour as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, on June 2, 2022, in London.
PHOTO: AFP
People holding banners and Union Jack flags crowd The Mall as they wait for the royal family to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade in celebration of Britain's Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, in London, Britain, June 2, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Two corgis are pictured during celebrations marking the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Warwick, Britain, June 2, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Projections are seen displayed on the front of the Buckingham Palace during the lighting of the principal jubilee beacon, as part of Britain's Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, in London, Britain, June 2, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Fireworks explode above Windsor Castle during the lighting of the Principal Platinum Jubilee Beacon ceremony during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Windsor, Britain, June 2, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
