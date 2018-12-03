In Pictures: Protestors riot in Paris, torching cars and clashing with police

French riot police fought running battles with “yellow vest” protesters on the streets of Paris, in a third weekend of nationwide unrest against high living costs that pose one of the gravest challenges to Mr Emmanuel Macron’s presidency.

In Paris, police said they arrested more than 265 people, while almost 100 were injured as protesters hurled projectiles at riot officers, burned cars and smashed shop fronts.
In Paris, police said they arrested more than 265 people, while almost 100 were injured as protesters hurled projectiles at riot officers, burned cars and smashed shop fronts.PHOTO: AFP
The rebellion erupted out of nowhere on Nov 17, 2018, and spread quickly via social media.
The rebellion erupted out of nowhere on Nov 17, 2018, and spread quickly via social media.PHOTO: AFP
The protests come a week after violent clashes in the area on Nov 24, 2018, marked by burning barricades and vandalism, which French President Emmanuel Macron compared to "war scenes".
The protests come a week after violent clashes in the area on Nov 24, 2018, marked by burning barricades and vandalism, which French President Emmanuel Macron compared to "war scenes".PHOTO: AFP
A vandalised statue of Marianne, a symbol of the French republic, inside the Arc de Triomphe.
A vandalised statue of Marianne, a symbol of the French republic, inside the Arc de Triomphe.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
About 5,000 officers have been mobilised and were carrying out identity checks and searches on people hoping to reach the Champs Elysees.
About 5,000 officers have been mobilised and were carrying out identity checks and searches on people hoping to reach the Champs Elysees.PHOTO: REUTERS
In some areas, groups of masked men roamed freely, smashing a police van with metal bars and setting trees alight.
In some areas, groups of masked men roamed freely, smashing a police van with metal bars and setting trees alight.PHOTO: REUTERS
Police used stun grenades, tear gas and water cannon on protesters at the top of the Champs-Elysees boulevard and multiple sites across the city, including Opera Bastille and Place de la Bastille.
Police used stun grenades, tear gas and water cannon on protesters at the top of the Champs-Elysees boulevard and multiple sites across the city, including Opera Bastille and Place de la Bastille.PHOTO: AFP
The "yellow vest" movement erupted on social media in October 2018 and has since become a wider protest against Mr Macron, who is accused of failing to recognise the rising costs of living that have left many struggling.
The "yellow vest" movement erupted on social media in October 2018 and has since become a wider protest against Mr Macron, who is accused of failing to recognise the rising costs of living that have left many struggling.PHOTO: AFP
Two people have died and hundreds injured in the protests, which opinion polls suggest still attract the support of two out of three French people.
Two people have died and hundreds injured in the protests, which opinion polls suggest still attract the support of two out of three French people.PHOTO: AFP
Attempts by the government to negotiate with the movement have failed, in large part because representatives have insisted on public talks broadcast on TV.
Attempts by the government to negotiate with the movement have failed, in large part because representatives have insisted on public talks broadcast on TV.PHOTO: REUTERS
Mr Macron has sought to douse the anger by promising three months of nationwide talks on how best to transform France into a low-carbon economy without penalising the poor.
Mr Macron has sought to douse the anger by promising three months of nationwide talks on how best to transform France into a low-carbon economy without penalising the poor.PHOTO: AFP
Protesters blocked roads across France, impeding access to shopping malls, factories and some fuel depots.
Protesters blocked roads across France, impeding access to shopping malls, factories and some fuel depots.PHOTO: AFP
Police were tracking “violent radical groups” who were well-prepared and switching from one location to another, Deputy Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said.
Police were tracking “violent radical groups” who were well-prepared and switching from one location to another, Deputy Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said.PHOTO: AFP
The Champs-Elysees itself was on lockdown, its glittering Christmas decorations standing in stark contrast to boarded-up storefronts and throngs of riot police manning barricades and water cannon.
The Champs-Elysees itself was on lockdown, its glittering Christmas decorations standing in stark contrast to boarded-up storefronts and throngs of riot police manning barricades and water cannon.PHOTO: AFP
On the facade of the towering 19th-century arch, protesters scrawled in big black letters: “The yellow vests will triumph.”
On the facade of the towering 19th-century arch, protesters scrawled in big black letters: “The yellow vests will triumph.”PHOTO: AFP
Published
51 min ago
 
Topics: 