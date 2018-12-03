In Pictures: Protestors riot in Paris, torching cars and clashing with police
French riot police fought running battles with “yellow vest” protesters on the streets of Paris, in a third weekend of nationwide unrest against high living costs that pose one of the gravest challenges to Mr Emmanuel Macron’s presidency.
