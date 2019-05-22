In Pictures: Protest erupts in Indonesia following election results

Incumbent Indonesian President Joko Widodo was re-elected after winning the president election over his rival retired General Prabowo Subianto, on May 21, 2019. Protesters took part in a demonstration outside the elections oversight body (Bawaslu) building in Jakarta. Indonesian police had to shoot tear gas to disperse the crowd. Heavily armed Indonesian troops were also on high alert amid fears of civil unrest.

Indonesian protesters try to put out a fire from a burning tyre during a clash with riot police officers outside the election supervisory board building in Jakarta on May 22, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An Indonesian protester shouts slogans at officers during a protest outside the election supervisory board building in Jakarta on May 22, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Indonesian protesters clash with riot police officers during a protest outside the election supervisory board building in Jakarta on May 22, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Indonesian protesters clash with riot police officers during a protest outside the election supervisory board building in Jakarta on May 22, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Indonesian protesters carry their injured colleague as they clash with riot police officers during a protest outside the election supervisory board building in Jakarta on May 22, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Police are seen through a broken windscreen of a car after early morning clashes with protesters in Jakarta on May 22, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Police clash with protesters during a demonstration in Jakarta on May 22, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Police detained protesters after clashes in Jakarta on May 22, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Indonesian protesters throw stones during a clash with police during a protest in Jakarta on May 22, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Cars burned by the mob from an overnight demonstration near the election supervisory board building in Jakarta seen on May 22, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Cars burned by the mob from an overnight demonstration near the election supervisory board building in Jakarta seen on May 22, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
