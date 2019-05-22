In Pictures: Protest erupts in Indonesia following election results
Incumbent Indonesian President Joko Widodo was re-elected after winning the president election over his rival retired General Prabowo Subianto, on May 21, 2019. Protesters took part in a demonstration outside the elections oversight body (Bawaslu) building in Jakarta. Indonesian police had to shoot tear gas to disperse the crowd. Heavily armed Indonesian troops were also on high alert amid fears of civil unrest.
