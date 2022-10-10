In Pictures: Protection against coastal erosion using reef balls

Thousands of the tiny molluscs have begun growing on the artificial reefs dropped in the bay as part of a plan to mitigate damage in California's far south

Updated
Published
2 min ago
Dr. Eileen Maher examines reef balls, made from a mixture of cement, sand and crushed oyster shells, as part of the South Bay Native Oyster Living Shoreline Project, September 30, 2022 near the Chula Vista Wildlife Refuge in Chula Vista, California. There are no pearls growing on the oyster reefs in San Diego Bay, but scientists hope they will yield an even more valuable treasure: protection against coastal erosion wrought by rising sea levels. Thousands of the tiny molluscs have begun growing on the artificial reefs dropped in the bay as part of a plan to mitigate damage in California's far south. AFP
An aerial view shows reef balls, made from a mixture of cement, sand and crushed oyster shells and part of the South Bay Native Oyster Living Shoreline Project, September 30, 2022 near the Chula Vista Wildlife Refuge in Chula Vista, California. AFP
Piles of old bleached oyster shells are seen at the site of the South Bay Native Oyster Living Shoreline Project, September 30, 2022 near the Chula Vista Wildlife Refuge in Chula Vista, California. AFP
Marine life is seen growing inside a reef ball, made from a mixture of cement, sand and crushed oyster shells, at the South Bay Native Oyster Living Shoreline Project, September 30, 2022 near the Chula Vista Wildlife Refuge in Chula Vista, California. AFP
An oyster is seen along the shore at low tide near the South Bay Native Oyster Living Shoreline Project, September 30, 2022 near the Chula Vista Wildlife Refuge in Chula Vista, California. AFP
Reef balls, made from a mixture of cement, sand and crushed oyster shells, form the South Bay Native Oyster Living Shoreline Project, September 30, 2022 are seen near the Chula Vista Wildlife Refuge in Chula Vista, California. AFP
Reef balls, made from a mixture of cement, sand and crushed oyster shells, form the South Bay Native Oyster Living Shoreline Project, September 30, 2022 are seen near the Chula Vista Wildlife Refuge in Chula Vista, California.
Small birds land on reef balls, made from a mixture of cement, sand and crushed oyster shells, looking for food at the South Bay Native Oyster Living Shoreline Project, September 30, 2022 near the Chula Vista Wildlife Refuge in Chula Vista, California. AFP

