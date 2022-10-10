In Pictures: Protection against coastal erosion using reef balls

Dr. Eileen Maher examines reef balls, made from a mixture of cement, sand and crushed oyster shells, as part of the South Bay Native Oyster Living Shoreline Project, September 30, 2022 near the Chula Vista Wildlife Refuge in Chula Vista, California. There are no pearls growing on the oyster reefs in San Diego Bay, but scientists hope they will yield an even more valuable treasure: protection against coastal erosion wrought by rising sea levels. Thousands of the tiny molluscs have begun growing on the artificial reefs dropped in the bay as part of a plan to mitigate damage in California's far south.

AFP