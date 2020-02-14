In Pictures: Production of masks around the world following coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has created a surge in demand for face masks. A shortage of face masks has also prompted Chinese companies from car manufacturers to energy providers to start making their own to help fight the coronavirus. While China is the world's biggest manufacturer, its current production capacity of almost 15 million masks a day is not enough in the current crisis. Here's a look at factories producing mask from China, Pyongyang and France to Czech Republic.

Workers producing protective clothing at a factory, which previously produced suits and sportswear, but switched production for the fight against the coronavirus, in Wuxi, China, on Feb 8, 2020.
Workers producing isolation gowns in Zouping county, in east China's Shandong province, on Feb 10, 2020.
A worker operates a machine producing fabric for respirators, at Pardam nanotechnology company, in Roudnice nad Labem, Czech Republic, on Feb 7, 2020.
Workers producing masks at Songyo Knitwear Factory in Pyongyang on Feb 6, 2020.
An employee wearing a protective mask at the Kolmi-Hopen company's factory in Saint-Barthelemy-d'Anjou, France, as their activities boosted following the coronavirus outbreak, on Feb 5, 2020.
An employee tests a mask at the Kolmi-Hopen company's factory in Saint-Barthelemy-d'Anjou, France, as their activities boosted following the coronavirus outbreak, on Feb 5, 2020.
Workers cutting material to make protective facemasks at a factory in Vietnam's northern Thai Nguyen province on Feb 6, 2020.
Employees producing in Vietnam's northern Thai Nguyen province on Feb 6, 2020.
Employees work during the manufacturing of protective masks at the Clever Co. factory in Toyohashi, Japan, on Jan 31, 2020.
Employees work during the manufacturing of protective masks at the Clever Co. factory in Toyohashi, Japan, on Jan 31, 2020.
An employee adjusts layers of mesh filters during the manufacturing of protective masks at the Clever Co. factory in Toyohashi, Japan, on Jan 31, 2020.
An employee works during the manufacturing of protective masks at the Clever Co. factory in Toyohashi, Japan, on Jan 31, 2020.
An employee works during the manufacturing of protective masks at a factory operated by Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing Co. in Shanghai on Jan 31, 2020.
An employee works during the manufacturing of protective masks at a factory operated by Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing Co. in Shanghai on Jan 31, 2020.
Workers produce masks at the Thai Hospital Product Company Ltd factory in Bangkok on Jan 30, 2020.
