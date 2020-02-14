In Pictures: Production of masks around the world following coronavirus outbreak
The coronavirus outbreak has created a surge in demand for face masks. A shortage of face masks has also prompted Chinese companies from car manufacturers to energy providers to start making their own to help fight the coronavirus. While China is the world's biggest manufacturer, its current production capacity of almost 15 million masks a day is not enough in the current crisis. Here's a look at factories producing mask from China, Pyongyang and France to Czech Republic.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.