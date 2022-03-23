The Straits Times
In Pictures: President Volodymyr Zelensky, the symbol of strength and Ukrainian resistance
President Zelensky continues to rally his people and appeal to western countries for more support amid the Russian invasion.
Updated
Published
https://str.sg/wnsi
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits members of the Vlasenko family, who are undergoing treatment after being injured while fleeing the town of Vorzel amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at a hospital in Kyiv, March 17, 2022.
PHOTO: UKRAINE PRESIDENCY VIA AFP
Members of the Italian Parliament make a standing ovation at Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (on screen), at the end of his speech to members of the Italian Parliament via video conference during an extraordinary Plenary session debating on the 'Russian aggression against Ukraine', at the Italian Parliament in Rome, Italy, March 22, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A mural showing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with an inscription 'Glory to Ukraine!' adorns the sidewall of an apartment building in Warsaw, Poland, March 22, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a broadcast speech in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 21, 2022, addressing the residents of Ukrainian cities on 'Drive the occupiers out, drive these slaves out'.
PHOTO: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE VIA EPA-EFE
Demonstrators gather at Habima Square in the center of Israel's Mediterranean coastal city of Tel Aviv on March 20, 2022, to attend a televised video address by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.
PHOTO: AFP
Middlesbrough fans pose for a photograph wearing Volodymyr Zelensky masks ahead of the English FA Cup quarter-final football match between Middlesbrough and Chelsea at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, north-east England, March 19, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
In this handout video grab taken from footage released by the Ukrainian Presidency on March 19, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a video address in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urges Moscow that it is "time" to discuss and "restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine," adding that the Russian invasion in his country is "a war crime".
PHOTO: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE VIA AFP
An image of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen amongst placards in support of Ukraine, opposite the Russian Embassy in London, March 18, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Two women work on pillow covers with a portrait depicting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in Ceska Lipa, Czech Republic, March 17, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits Kyiv residents, who are undergoing treatment after being injured during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at a hospital in Kyiv, March 17, 2022.
PHOTO: UKRAINE PRESIDENCY VIA AFP
General view as members of parliament and of the German government listen as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appears on two screens to address via videolink the German lower house of parliament Bundestag, March 17, 2022, in Berlin.
PHOTO: AFP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky virtually addresses the US Congress on March 16, 2022, at the US Capitol Visitor Center Congressional Auditorium, in Washington, DC.
PHOTO: AFP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa in Kyiv on March 15, 2022.
PHOTO: UKRAINE PRESIDENCY VIA AFP
Volodymyr Zelenskey, Ukraine's president, addresses via video link, attendees including Katrin Jakobsdottir, Iceland's prime minister, left, Sauli Niinisto, Finland's president, center, and Boris Johnson, U.K. prime minister, at the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) Summit in London, U.K., March 15, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
In this handout picture released and taken by Ukrainian Presidency Press Office on March 13, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (2nd R) speaks with an injured man during a visit to a military hospital following fightings in the Kyiv region. According to the presidency's official website, Zelensky made a visit to the hospital to "award militaries with orders and medals for courage and dedication, and to honor the hospital staff for exemplary work in difficult conditions".
PHOTO: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE VIA AFP
In this handout picture released and taken by Ukrainian Presidency Press Office on March 13, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with an injured man during a visit to a military hospital following fightings in the Kyiv region.
PHOTO: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE VIA AFP
A street sign reading the name of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is erected by a supporter on the railings outside the Ukrainian Consulate in Edinburgh, March 10, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
This screen grab taken from a video made available on the Facebook account of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, shows himself speaking face camera on February 26, 2022. After Ukrainian forces said they had repulsed a Russian attack on their capital on February 26, President Volodymyr Zelensky shot a selfie-style video to vow to stay and fight on. "I am here. We will not lay down any weapons. We will defend our state, because our weapons are our truth," he declared, denouncing as disinformation claims that he had surrendered or fled.
PHOTO: FACEBOOK/VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY VIA AFP
UKRAINE
WAR
RUSSIA
Back to the top