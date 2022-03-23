In Pictures: President Volodymyr Zelensky, the symbol of strength and Ukrainian resistance

This screen grab taken from a video made available on the Facebook account of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, shows himself speaking face camera on February 26, 2022. After Ukrainian forces said they had repulsed a Russian attack on their capital on February 26, President Volodymyr Zelensky shot a selfie-style video to vow to stay and fight on. "I am here. We will not lay down any weapons. We will defend our state, because our weapons are our truth," he declared, denouncing as disinformation claims that he had surrendered or fled.

PHOTO: FACEBOOK/VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY VIA AFP