In Pictures: Preparations for Phase 2 underway in Singapore
As Singapore eases restrictions, more businesses and social activities will be allowed to resume on Friday (June 19). Under Phase 2, retail outlets, sports facilities will reopen, and dine-in will be allowed, under strict social distancing measures.
