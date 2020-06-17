In Pictures: Preparations for Phase 2 underway in Singapore

As Singapore eases restrictions, more businesses and social activities will be allowed to resume on Friday (June 19). Under Phase 2, retail outlets, sports facilities will reopen, and dine-in will be allowed, under strict social distancing measures.

Owner of Miniature Hobby International Pte Ltd Lee Siong Yian, who is ready to open his shop this Friday, arranges his boxes of plastic model kits.ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
A worker entering Marks & Spencer at Paragon on June 16, 2020.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
A worker cleaning a sign at a cafe at Paragon on June 16, 2020.PHOTO: ST FILE
A staff cleans the amusement centre at Vivocity on June 16, 2020.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Staff at the Tamago-En outlet at Nex prepare for its re-opening on June 16, 2020.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
A worker getting goods ready in a retail shop at Paragon on June 16, 2020.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Workers sorting goods at Metro Paragon on June 16, 2020.PHOTO: ST FILE
A worker cleaning the shelves in a retail shop at Paragon on June 16, 2020.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Staff at Skechers in Clementi Mall move boxes in preparation for the store's reopening.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Staff from H2 Hub prepare for reopening, in Clementi Mall on June 16, 2020.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
A cleaner at the empty Toa Payoh Swimming Complex on June 15, 2020.ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
A view of Toa Payoh Stadium on June 15, 2020.PHOTO: ST FILE
