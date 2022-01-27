In Pictures: Preparations for Chinese New Year

Festive preparations in various countries are underway in the lead-up to Chinese New Year which falls on Feb 1.

Updated
Published
1 hour ago
Chinese New Year decorations are seen along South Bridge Road in Chinatown on January 7, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
Balinese women clean a statue during preparations for the upcoming Chinese New Year at a temple in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia, January 26, 2022. Indonesian Chinese prepare to welcome the Year of the Tiger for the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on February 1, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Balinese men clean statues during preparations for the upcoming Chinese New Year at a temple in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia, January 26, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Balinese women set up lanterns during preparations for the upcoming Chinese New Year at a temple in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia, January 26, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A woman sells decorations ahead of the Lunar New Year at a street in Hanoi, Vietnam, January 25, 2022. The Lunar New Year, or Tet in Vietnam, is the biggest traditional festival in Vietnamese culture. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
This overhead photo taken on January 21, 2022, shows people buying decorations ahead of the Lunar New Year, which marks the Year of the Tiger, at a market in Shenyang in China's northeastern Liaoning province. PHOTO: AFP
Traditional Chinese lion dancers gather offerings from well wishers during a performance to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year, at Lhong 1919 warehouse in Bangkok on January 19, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Wirawan Montraprasita, owner of Namjai dessert shop applies a gold dusting to a coconut milk jelly dessert shaped like a gold bar ahead of the Chinese new year at her shop in Bangkok, Thailand, January 20, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
This photo taken on January 19, 2022, shows people watching a lantern of tiger at a lantern show in Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, ahead of the Lunar New Year. PHOTO: AFP
A 10.5-m tall lantern in the shape of a tiger family seen amid traffic along Eu Tong Sen Street and New Bridge Road in Chinatown in Singapore on January 7, 2022. It is the centrepiece of a display comprising over 300 lanterns with 60 tigers, which were entirely handmade by experienced craftsmen. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/FELINE LIM
A male Malayan tiger named Sulong reaches for his treat in a firecracker-shaped feeder, as part of festivities ahead of the Lunar New Year, at the Singapore Zoo in Singapore on January 25, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/DESMOND FOO
A lion dancer entertains visitors in a shopping mall in Bogor ahead of the Lunar New Year, on January 22, 2022, as Chinese communities around the world will welcome the Year of the Tiger on February 1. PHOTO: AFP
Divers dressed in a 'God of Fortune' (R) and lion dance (L) costume look at a turtle while performing inside the 'Aquaria KLCC' aquarium ahead Chinese New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, January 21, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top