In Pictures: Pope Francis makes historic visit to Iraq

The three-day tour of the country aims to boost the morale of the country’s small Christian communities.

Pope Francis (R), accompanied by the Chaldean Catholic Archbishop of Mosul Najib Michaeel Moussa (3rd-R), looks on at the ruins of the Syriac Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception (al-Tahira-l-Kubra), in the northern city of Mosul, on March 7,
Pope Francis (R), accompanied by the Chaldean Catholic Archbishop of Mosul Najib Michaeel Moussa (3rd-R), looks on at the ruins of the Syriac Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception (al-Tahira-l-Kubra), in the northern city of Mosul, on March 7, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
A general view picture shows people attending a prayer by Pope Francis for war victims at 'Hosh al-Bieaa', Church Square, in Mosul's Old City, Iraq, March 7, 2021.
A general view picture shows people attending a prayer by Pope Francis for war victims at 'Hosh al-Bieaa', Church Square, in Mosul's Old City, Iraq, March 7, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Pope Francis releases a white dove during a prayer for war victims at 'Hosh al-Bieaa', Church Square, in Mosul's Old City, Iraq, March 7, 2021.
Pope Francis releases a white dove during a prayer for war victims at 'Hosh al-Bieaa', Church Square, in Mosul's Old City, Iraq, March 7, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Iraqi children dressed in costumes wave national flags in the ruins of the Syriac Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception (al-Tahira-l-Kubra), in the northern city of Mosul, on March 7, 2021. - Pope Francis, on his historic Iraq tour, visits tod
Iraqi children dressed in costumes wave national flags in the ruins of the Syriac Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception (al-Tahira-l-Kubra), in the northern city of Mosul, on March 7, 2021. - Pope Francis, on his historic Iraq tour, visits today Christian communities that endured the brutality of the Islamic State group until the jihadists' "caliphate" was defeated three years ago PHOTO: AFP
A crowd waits for Pope Francis to arrive in Qaraqosh, Iraq, Sunday, March 7, 2021, for a meeting with the Qaraqosh community at the Church of the Immaculate Conception. Pope Francis, the first pope ever to visit Iraq, voiced sorrow and hope for a shr
A crowd waits for Pope Francis to arrive in Qaraqosh, Iraq, Sunday, March 7, 2021, for a meeting with the Qaraqosh community at the Church of the Immaculate Conception. Pope Francis, the first pope ever to visit Iraq, voiced sorrow and hope for a shrunken Christian community that has suffered persecution, and preached fellowship among religions. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Pope Francis is greeted by people as he arrives at the Syriac Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception (al-Tahira-l-Kubra), in the predominantly Christian town of Qaraqosh (Baghdeda), in Nineveh province, some 30 kilometres from Iraq's northern M
Pope Francis is greeted by people as he arrives at the Syriac Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception (al-Tahira-l-Kubra), in the predominantly Christian town of Qaraqosh (Baghdeda), in Nineveh province, some 30 kilometres from Iraq's northern Mosul on March 7, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Pope Francis visits the Church of 'immaculate Conception' Qaraqosh, Iraq, on March 7, 2021.
Pope Francis visits the Church of 'immaculate Conception' Qaraqosh, Iraq, on March 7, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Pope Francis (R) waves to faithful from the Papal Mobil as he arrives to celebrate the Holy Mass at the 'Franso Hariri' Stadium in Erbil, Iraq, on March 7, 2021.
Pope Francis (R) waves to faithful from the Papal Mobil as he arrives to celebrate the Holy Mass at the 'Franso Hariri' Stadium in Erbil, Iraq, on March 7, 2021. PHOTO: VATICAN MEDIA VIA EPA-EFE
Pope Francis arrives to hold a mass at the Franso Hariri Stadium in Erbil, Iraq March 7, 2021.
Pope Francis arrives to hold a mass at the Franso Hariri Stadium in Erbil, Iraq March 7, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Young women dressed in traditional Kurdish clothing wave flags of the Holy See as they wait for the arrival of Pope Francis at the Franso Hariri Stadium in Arbil, on March 7, 2021, in the capital of the northern Iraqi Kurdish autonomous region.
Young women dressed in traditional Kurdish clothing wave flags of the Holy See as they wait for the arrival of Pope Francis at the Franso Hariri Stadium in Arbil, on March 7, 2021, in the capital of the northern Iraqi Kurdish autonomous region.PHOTO: AFP
A crowd watches as Pope Francis' motorcade makes its way through Irbil, Iraq, on March 7, 2021.
A crowd watches as Pope Francis' motorcade makes its way through Irbil, Iraq, on March 7, 2021. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A picture provided by the Vatican media office shows Pope Francis meeting top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, in the Iraqi shine city of Najaf, on March 6, 2021.
A picture provided by the Vatican media office shows Pope Francis meeting top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, in the Iraqi shine city of Najaf, on March 6, 2021. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
Pope Francis is welcomed as he arrives for an inter-religious prayer at the ancient archeological site of Ur, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Abraham, in Ur near Nassiriya, Iraq March 6, 2021.
Pope Francis is welcomed as he arrives for an inter-religious prayer at the ancient archeological site of Ur, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Abraham, in Ur near Nassiriya, Iraq March 6, 2021. PHOTO: VATICAN MEDIA VIA EPA-EFE