In Pictures: Polling Day 2023

Singaporeans head to the polls to elect the country’s ninth president.

Updated
52 sec ago
Published
43 min ago
Voters casting their ballots at the polling station at Wisma Geylang Serai CC on Sept 1, 2023. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Voters queue outside the pavilion at Blk 81B Toa Payoh Lorong 4 at 7:55am, on Sept 1, 2023. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
For the first time, special polling stations have been set up at nursing homes, such as the Society for the Aged Sick in Hougang, as seen on Sept 1, 2023, in a pilot initiative to facilitate voting by senior citizens. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
People queuing to cast their votes at the polling station at Blk 625B Senja Road, on Sept 1, 2023. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
A long queue of about 100 people at a polling station set up at the void deck of Blk 307 Jurong East Street 32, at around 8am, on Sept 1, 2023. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
A 43-year-old Jurong resident, who wished to be identified as Mr. S, was in the hospital after suffering a knee fracture. He was later transported out of the hospital by his wife (left) to vote at the polling station at Blk 307 Jurong East Street 32, on Sept 1, 2023. He headed back to the hospital after voting. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
People queuing to vote at a sheltered pavilion at 636 Veerasamy Road at around 8.48am on Sep 1, 2023. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
President Halimah Yacob and her husband Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee arriving at Chung Cheng High School (Main) polling station on Sept 1, 2023. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Residents casting their ballots at the polling station at Blk 64 Toa Payoh Lorong 5 pavilion, on Sept 1, 2023. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
A voter wearing a hair curler casting her vote at a polling station set up at the void deck of Blk 307 Jurong East Street 32, on Sept 1, 2023. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
PM Lee Hsien Loong and Ho Ching (not seen) arriving at the Crescent Girls' School polling station on Sep 1, 2023. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
A voter at the polling station at Wisma Geylang Serai CC on Sept 1, 2023. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Mr Tan Kin Lian and his wife Mdm Tay Siew Hong walking to the polling station at Anderson Serangoon Junior College located along Ang Mo Kio Ave 6, to cast their votes, on Sep 1, 2023. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Mr Ng Kok Song and fiance Sybil Lau leaving Katong CC polling station after casting his vote, on Sept 1, 2023. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Voters casting their ballots at the polling station at Waterway Primary School on Sept 1, 2023. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top