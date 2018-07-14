In Pictures: PM Lee attends Bastille Day celebrations in France as guest of honour
PM Lee Hsien Loong is in Paris at French President Emmanuel Macron's invitation, to be the guest of honour at the French National Day Parade on Saturday.
For the first time, the Republic of Singapore Air Force personnel based in Cazaux Air Base took part in the parade, in a combined flypast and as Singapore's Flag Party.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Singapore Air Force's advanced jet training in Cazaux Air Base.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.