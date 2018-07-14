In Pictures: PM Lee attends Bastille Day celebrations in France as guest of honour

PM Lee Hsien Loong is in Paris at French President Emmanuel Macron's invitation, to be the guest of honour at the French National Day Parade on Saturday. For the first time, the Republic of Singapore Air Force personnel based in Cazaux Air Base took part in the parade, in a combined flypast and as Singapore's Flag Party. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Singapore Air Force's advanced jet training in Cazaux Air Base.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron attend Bastille Day celebrations on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on July 14, 2018.
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron attend Bastille Day celebrations on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on July 14, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at Bastille Day celebrations on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris on July 14, 2018.
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at Bastille Day celebrations on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris on July 14, 2018.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
The Patrouille de France alphajets perform at the start of Bastille Day celebrations over the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris on July 14, 2018.
The Patrouille de France alphajets perform at the start of Bastille Day celebrations over the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris on July 14, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
French gendarmes ride their motorcycles during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris on July 14, 2018.
French gendarmes ride their motorcycles during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris on July 14, 2018.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
French gendarmes right their motorcycles after a fall during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris on July 14, 2018.
French gendarmes right their motorcycles after a fall during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris on July 14, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
French President Emmanuel Macron attends Bastille Day celebrations on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris on July 14, 2018.
French President Emmanuel Macron attends Bastille Day celebrations on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris on July 14, 2018.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
French Republican Guards perform at Place de la Concorde during Bastille Day celebrations in Paris on July 14, 2018.
French Republican Guards perform at Place de la Concorde during Bastille Day celebrations in Paris on July 14, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
The Patrouille de France alphajets pass over the Louvre Museum during Bastille Day celebrations in Paris on July 14, 2018.
The Patrouille de France alphajets pass over the Louvre Museum during Bastille Day celebrations in Paris on July 14, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
Jul 14, 2018, 7:10 pm SGT
 
Topics: 