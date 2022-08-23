The Straits Times
In Pictures: Philippines reopens schools after more than two years
Millions of children in the Philippines returned to school on Monday (Aug 22) for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.
Published
4 min ago
https://str.sg/wDMh
Students attend the first day of in-person classes after years-long Covid-19 lockdowns at Pedro Guevarra Elementary School in Manila on August 22, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Students attend a flag-raising ceremony before singing the national anthem on the first day of in-person classes after years-long Covid-19 lockdowns at Pedro Guevara Elementary School in Manila on August 22, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Students attend the first day of in-person classes, at a flooded school due to high tide, in Macabebe, Pampanga province, Philippines, August 22, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Public school teacher Mylene Ambrocio leads the class during the first day of in-person classes, at a flooded school due to high tide, in Macabebe, Pampanga province, Philippines, August 22, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A boy cries outside his classroom on the first day of in-person classes at a public school in San Juan City, Philippines, August 22, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Students undergo temperature checks at the San Juan Elementary School in San Juan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, August 22, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A city hall employee helps a student put on a face mask during the opening of classes at a school in Quezon City, suburban Manila on August 22, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A student receives a Pfizer booster shot during the first day of face-to-face classes after Covid-19 lockdowns at San Juan Elementary School in San Juan, suburban Manila on August 22, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Students wash their hands to protect against the coronavirus disease, on the first day of in-person classes at a public school in San Juan City, Philippines, August 22, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Students wearing face masks accompanied by their parents queue up in front of the school gate during the opening of classes at a school in Quezon City, suburban Manila on August 22, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
PHILIPPINES
EDUCATION AND SCHOOLS
