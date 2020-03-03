In Pictures: Philippine gunman surrenders after day-long standoff with police

A former security guard took more than 30 others hostage for nearly 10 hours inside a shopping mall at a commercial hub east of Manila before turning himself in on March 2, 2020. At least one mall security personnel was shot.

Filipino Archie Paray (centre) is taken into police custody after holding civilians hostage inside a mall in San Juan City, Philippines, on March 2, 2020.
Filipino Archie Paray (centre) is taken into police custody after holding civilians hostage inside a mall in San Juan City, Philippines, on March 2, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Policemen arrest hostage-taker Alchie Paray (centre) after he surrendered outside a shopping mall following a shooting incident in San Juan City, Philippines, on March 2, 2020.
Policemen arrest hostage-taker Alchie Paray (centre) after he surrendered outside a shopping mall following a shooting incident in San Juan City, Philippines, on March 2, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Hostage-taker Archie Paray (left) talks to the media after releasing hostages before he was subdued by police outside a mall in Manila on March 2, 2020.
Hostage-taker Archie Paray (left) talks to the media after releasing hostages before he was subdued by police outside a mall in Manila on March 2, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Dozens of hostages are released after being held inside a mall by a gunman and former security guard Archie Paray in San Juan, Metro Manila, Philippines, on March 2, 2020.
Dozens of hostages are released after being held inside a mall by a gunman and former security guard Archie Paray in San Juan, Metro Manila, Philippines, on March 2, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Archie Paray, the gunman and former security guard who held dozens in hostage inside a mall, speaks to the public after releasing the hostages in San Juan, Metro Manila, Philippines, on March 2, 2020.
Archie Paray, the gunman and former security guard who held dozens in hostage inside a mall, speaks to the public after releasing the hostages in San Juan, Metro Manila, Philippines, on March 2, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Policemen subdue hostage-taker Archir Paray (centre) after he surrendered outside a mall in Manila on March 2, 2020.
Policemen subdue hostage-taker Archir Paray (centre) after he surrendered outside a mall in Manila on March 2, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
A security officer holds up a mobile phone showing a video call with the gunman purportedly holding a grenade witnessed by members of the media outside a shopping mall following a shooting incident in San Juan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on Marc
A security officer holds up a mobile phone showing a video call with the gunman purportedly holding a grenade witnessed by members of the media outside a shopping mall following a shooting incident in San Juan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on March 2, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A Filipina (left) believed to have been recovered from a group taken hostage by an armed suspect at a mall, walks outside the mall premises with a relative in San Juan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on March 2, 2020.
A Filipina (left) believed to have been recovered from a group taken hostage by an armed suspect at a mall, walks outside the mall premises with a relative in San Juan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on March 2, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The wife (front, centre) of a man who shot one person and was holding around 30 others hostage at a mall, arrives at the scene in suburban Manila on March 2, 2020.
The wife (front, centre) of a man who shot one person and was holding around 30 others hostage at a mall, arrives at the scene in suburban Manila on March 2, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
A police officer holds a phone where the gunman and hostage-taker of at least a dozen is on a video call inside a mall in San Juan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on March 2, 2020.
A police officer holds a phone where the gunman and hostage-taker of at least a dozen is on a video call inside a mall in San Juan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on March 2, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of a police SWAT team prepare to enter a mall after a hostage situation was reported in suburban Manila on March 2, 2020.
Members of a police SWAT team prepare to enter a mall after a hostage situation was reported in suburban Manila on March 2, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Police officers block the area outside Virra Mall where gunshots were fired, in San Juan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on March 2, 2020.
Police officers block the area outside Virra Mall where gunshots were fired, in San Juan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on March 2, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Relatives of mall employees arrive after gunshots were fired in Virra Mall, San Juan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on March 2, 2020.
Relatives of mall employees arrive after gunshots were fired in Virra Mall, San Juan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, on March 2, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of a police SWAT team arrive after a hostage situation was reported at a mall in suburban Manila on March 2, 2020.
Members of a police SWAT team arrive after a hostage situation was reported at a mall in suburban Manila on March 2, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
