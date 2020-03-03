In Pictures: Philippine gunman surrenders after day-long standoff with police
A former security guard took more than 30 others hostage for nearly 10 hours inside a shopping mall at a commercial hub east of Manila before turning himself in on March 2, 2020. At least one mall security personnel was shot.
