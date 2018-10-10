In Pictures: Performers rock the stage at the American Music Awards
The American Music Awards were handed out on Tuesday (Oct 9) at a televised performance show in Los Angeles. Performances from artists such as Post Malone and Taylor Swift rocked the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.
