In Pictures: Performers rock the stage at the American Music Awards

The American Music Awards were handed out on Tuesday (Oct 9) at a televised performance show in Los Angeles. Performances from artists such as Post Malone and Taylor Swift rocked the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Carrie Underwood performs at the show in Los Angeles, California, US, on Oct 9, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
Missy Elliott and Ciara perform at the show in Los Angeles, California, US, on Oct 9, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
Post Malone performs at the show in Los Angeles, California, US, on Oct 9, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots performs "Jumpsuit" at the show in Los Angeles, California, US, on Oct 9, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
Taylor Swift performs "I Did Something Bad" at the show in Los Angeles, California, US, on Oct 9, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
Cardi B performs at the show in Los Angeles, California, US, on Oct 9, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
Halsey, Benny Blanco and Khalid perform "Eastside" at the show in Los Angeles, California, US, on Oct 9, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
